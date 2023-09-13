Woman thwarts teen robber who threatened her with a butter knife at Elmhurst subway station: NYPD

Cops are looking for this scooter-riding teen who allegedly tried to rob a woman after she got off an E train in Elmhurst.

An E train rider was menaced by a teenager on board a scooter as she walked inside an Elmhurst subway station on the night of Thursday, Sept. 7.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst and Transit District 20 reported that the 44-year-old woman had just come off a Jamaica-bound E train at the Elmhurst Avenue station and was walking on the platform just before 10:30 p.m., when the suspect rode up to her on his scooter. The youngster asked to use her cellphone and the victim refused. The teen proceeded to follow her to the mezzanine level of the station where he pulled out a butter knife and demanded she hand over her cellphone, according to authorities.

The woman refused to comply and began screaming for help, at which point the suspect fled the location on his scooter empty-handed heading in an unknown direction, police said. The woman was not injured during the incident.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Sept. 13 that shows him on the scooter inside the station.

He has a dark complexion and is around 5 feet, 10 inches tall 100 pounds with a thin build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering across the chest, dark blue pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

Through Sept. 3, the 110th Precinct has reported 313 robberies so far in 2023, 44 more cases than the 269 reported at the same time last year, an increase of 16.5%, according to the latest CompStat report.