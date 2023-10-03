Report: New York state most interested in investing in property

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

According to research from Visio Lending, New York was determined to be the state most interested in investing in property. This conclusion was drawn from the combination of 11 common search terms related to property and real estate to reveal the average monthly search volume in each state.

The states were then ranked from “most interested” to “least interested,” based on searches per 100,000 of the state’s population.

New York had 124 searches per 100,000 people, which was far and away more than second place Massachusetts’ 108. Over the past year, New York state averaged 24,313 monthly searches. Of that average, 7,475 were searches for “real estate investment trusts.”

The only state to have a larger average of monthly searches than New York was California, with 38,783. However, the state fell just short of reaching triple digits in searches per 100,000 people, at 99.

After New York and Massachusetts, the other states within the top 10 for most searches per 100,000 people were New Jersey at 100, the aforementioned California, Maryland at 98, Georgia at 97, Hawaii, Virginia and Colorado at 94 and Washington at 90.