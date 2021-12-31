Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Skyline Tower, the tallest building in Queens, is the best selling luxury building in New York City in 2021.

The skyscraper, located at 3 Court Sq. in Long Island City, outsold several other luxury condo buildings in the city this past year, according to Modern Spaces, the real estate agency exclusively handling marketing and sales of the Skyline Tower.

The building, which stands at 67 stories with 802 units, opened in 2019. Skyline Tower has nearly reached 60% sold, according to Modern Spaces Founder and CEO Eric Benaim. Toward the beginning of the year, they reported monthly sales doubled after a COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the market.

The 802 units includes studios, 1 bedrooms, 2 bedrooms and 3 bedrooms. The most expensive listings sold to date include a studio for $760,687; a 1-bedroom for $1,341,312; a 2-bedroom for $2,008,497; and a 3-bedroom for $2,561,736.

Benaim attributed the hot streak to the building’s amenities — which includes, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a 75-foot indoor pool, a whirlpool spa, sauna and steam room, a children’s playroom, a business center and an outdoor terrace, among other features — and Long Island City as a desirable neighborhood.

“Long Island City is a very popular neighborhood, people like proximity to Manhattan,” Benaim said. “It’s a nice mixed-use neighborhood with a beautiful waterfront.”

Benaim said buyers are predominantly New Yorkers who want to invest or have more confidence in the housing market. He said the onset of the pandemic caused some setbacks in terms of selling units, but brokers compensated by conducting thousands of virtual tours.

Benaim predicts Skyline Tower will sell out in 12 to 18 months, as they originally projected.

“To come out of a pandemic and sell as many as we have is testament to the building, to the neighborhood and us as brokers,” Benaim said. “We’re excited for 2022.”