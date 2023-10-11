See ‘Race Chaser LIVE!’ podcast at Queens Theatre

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

In the mood for something fabulicious? Then rev up those engines and get your tickets to “Race Chaser LIVE!” featuring world-famous drag superstars Alaska and Willam. The popular Race Chaser podcast co-hosts just can’t wait to entertain their fans live on stage at Queens Theatre’s Claire Shulman Theater, on Oct. 23.

Get ready for lots of shenanigans, hot dudes and drag drama, as the glam gals share juicy tidbits about iconic moments from their favorite show, “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and welcome special guest, Luxx Noir London, “Drag Race” season 15 finalist.

QNS caught up with the “race chasers,” who talked about their long-running podcast and how they met.

Describing their hit podcast for readers who aren’t familiar with it, Alaska shared, “We do what drag queens do: We watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and then we talk about it. We also talk about pop culture and anything else that has a bearing on the LGBTQIA+ community that we think our audience should put ears on – for instance, the Ozempic craze or ‘Drag Race’ star Kandy Muse taking a poop at the [2023 MTV Video Music Awards].”

The fabulous duo told QNS that they got to know each other while doing that exciting “Drag Race.” Alaska (Justin Andrew Honard), whose “address is Hollywood,” was featured on season 5, and Willam (Belli), who is bi-coastal and splits his time between L.A., Palm Springs and Brooklyn, appeared on season 4.

“Anytime we get a chance to invite a live audience to be a part of the podcasting experience, we are thrilled and excited,” Alaska noted, while Willam added, “I will be riding in on a miniature donkey!”

So, what makes Alaska and Willam tick?

“You know what I don’t like? Actual ticks! Because they give you Lyme disease. They are all over Fire Island, so you gotta be careful,” Willam quipped. “That’s why we’re not doing a show on Fire Island; we’re doing a show at Queens Theatre, which we’d love you all to come see!”

Get tickets at queenstheatre.org/event/race-chaser-live.

A VIP event at 6:30 p.m. will precede the show, which is slated to begin at 8 p.m. The runtime is approximately two hours, with one intermission. This event is not ages 18 and up. Children under the age of 18 will not be admitted.