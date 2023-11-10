10 items to try for Thanksgiving at the new Trader Joe’s in Forest Hills

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

At the grand opening of the long-awaited Trader Joe’s in Forest Hills, a long line of eager customers stretched around the block in anticipation earlier this week. Clearly, the supermarket known for its creatively concocted items and affordable prices is only growing in popularity. In many ways, the store has a cult following.

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, it is the perfect time to try some of Trader Joe’s limited items to enjoy this holiday season. Here are 10 must-try items that could end up on your holiday table if you can snag them fast enough. Everything is also under five dollars.

100% Honeycrisp Apple Cider

Couldn’t make it to a farm this year for apple picking and cider? Trader Joe’s has you covered. This unfiltered cider is made with pacific northwest Honeycrisp apples. It is not too sweet, and a bit tart, so it tastes like you actually got it from a farm. Use it as a base for a spiked punch with your go-to spirit or serve it on its own – hot or cold. $3.99

Cornbread Mix

Some things just taste better from the box. This cornbread mix is easy to prepare and can be made ahead of time. It works as a perfect side that can be made ahead. You can also use their recipe for Elote-Jalapeño Cornbread Pancakes or Stuffing Muffins – both can be made with the pre-made mix and a few other ingredients. $2.99

Fig & Olive Crisps

At the new store in Forest Hills, most of these miniature bread crisps with flax, sesame and sunflower seeds were already sold out. They look perfect on a charcuterie board and taste best with a spreadable goat cheese and some honey drizzled on top. With a sweet and savory profile and solid foundation, they won’t crumble when you dip them in one of the many spreads, cheeses and dips you can find at Trader Joe’s. $3.99

Pumpkin Bisque

Trader Joe’s says it spent months testing out a number of different versions of this soup before landing on this one that was obviously the winner. The secret ingredient in this creamy, flavorful soup is tahini, which pulls the pumpkin flavor together with its sesame nuttiness. Grab a jar of this limited soup to warm up on a fall day. $4.99

Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips

True stuffing fans patiently wait all year for the side dish. But with these stuffing flavored chips, you can satisfy your craving a bit early this year. These kettle chips are said to taste like Thanksgiving dinner, drenched in gravy with every bite. People on Reddit have been asking when these will come back since September. $2.99

Everything but the Leftovers Seasoning Blend

This seasonal seasoning blend in typical Trader Joe’s fashion seeks to put an experience into an item. Just like they did with their Everything But The Bagel Blend. This one mostly contains a range of herbs and spices including celery seed, sage, rosemary, thyme and parsley. But Trader Joe’s says the incorporation of two different yeasts gives it an extra umami kick that encapsulates Thanksgiving. Sprinkle this on all your sides, even the turkey, and keep using it throughout the year for when you’re missing the holidays. $2.99

Brussels Sprouts Stalk

Whether you love them or hate them, brussels sprouts are a popular side dish on Thanksgiving. Feel close to their farm origins by buying them on the stalk. Roast the whole stalk while using their recipe or mix them in with some of their frozen gnocchi and bacon for a cozy weeknight dinner. And if you’re not a fan of the vegetable, choose the prettiest stalk as a centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table. $4.99

Gourmet Fried Onion Pieces

This golden fried onion topping is made in Holland, where the supplier breads and fries their Dutch yellow onions in vegetable oil. Throw a handful on top of any side, such as casseroles, green beans, potatoes or even hot dogs and burgers. It adds some extra crunch and savory flavor that works with just about anything. $2.99

Fresh Cranberry Sauce

While Trader Joe’s also has a jarred limited version of cranberry sauce for a longer shelf life, the refrigerated version has been a fan-favorite since it launched 25 years ago. Save yourself the trouble of making it from scratch since everyone agrees it tastes better from the store anyways. $3.99

Turkey Flavored Gravy

Hosts who have a long list of things that need to be prepared for on Thanksgiving Day will be grateful to have this gluten free gravy on hand. Just in case your ambitious plans of making everything from scratch end up overwhelming you. They promise that the herby flavored gravy, which is easy to heat up on the stove, also won’t have any lumps. $1.99