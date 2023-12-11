Affordable housing lottery opens for Queens Boulevard complex in Rego Park, Rent starts at $2,250

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Applications are now open to participate in an affordable housing lottery for Vista65, a 22-story mixed-use development located on Queens Boulevard in Rego Park.

The tower, developed by RB Realty Capital and designed by SLCE Architects, includes 186 residences and a host of amenities. Of those units, 56 have been classified as “affordable” and are being made available through the NYC Housing Connect lottery program for residents with incomes up to 130% of the area median income (AMI). The development’s official address is 97-12 65th Rd.

Affordable rents begin at $2,250 for a studio, through $3,295 for a 2 bedroom. Eligible income ranges from $77,143 to $198,250, depending on household size.

The development includes 53,000 square feet of retail space, 41,000 square feet dedicated to community facilities, and an 82,000-square-foot parking garage. Amenities include an attended lobby with a doorman, a fully equipped gym, a yoga room, a children’s playroom, a lounge, a business center, and an outdoor terrace. Additional services such as covered parking, bike storage, and storage units are also available for an extra fee.

Tenants will be responsible for their electricity bills, which include stove, heating, and cooling expenses.

The developer is providing lottery winners with one month of free rent as an incentive to apply.

A breakdown of the affordable units are as follows:

Studios: There are 16 studios available with a monthly rent of $2,250. To be eligible for these units, an applicant’s household income must range from $77,143 to $146,900.

One-Bedrooms: A total of 31 one-bedroom units are up for grabs with a monthly rent of $2,695. To qualify, the household income must fall between $92,400 to $165,230.

Two-Bedrooms: There are nine two-bedroom units with a monthly rent of $3,295. To qualify for these units, the household income must range between $112,972 and $198,250.

The deadline for submitting applications, whether by post or online, is Feb. 2, 2024.