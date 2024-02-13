Quantcast
News

Middle Village Bagels claims the throne as best bagel spot in Queens

By Anthony Medina Posted on
Middle Village Bagels
Middle Village Bagels, located at 79-16 Eliot Ave., has been named the best bagel spot in Queens by the Queens Chamber of Commerce.
Photo courtesy Anat Gerstein, Inc.

Looking for the best bagel spot in Queens? Look no further. Middle Village Bagels, located at 79-16 Eliot Ave., has been crowned the best bagel spot in Queens.

The Queens Chamber of Commerce named Middle Village Bagels the best spot for bagels in the borough on Feb. 9, after reviewing 55 nominations and tallying over 3,000 votes over several weeks.

The Coney and a Casino with Paul Pippin

Schneps Connects

Middle Village Bagels is a neighborhood gem for many Queens natives, serving not just bagels but also an assortment of breakfast and lunch items. Those driving on Eliot Avenue may have spotted their signature icon before — an animated bagel wearing a flat cap and holding what seems like a cup of Middle Village Bagel coffee.

For the city that never sleeps, two infamous food and drink combinations truly test the reputation of a bagel spot. A Bacon, Egg and Cheese (commonly said in less than a New York minute) and a cup of coffee. Middle Village Bagels is known for both and more.

Middle Village Bagels, located at 79-16 Eliot Ave., has been named the best bagel spot in Queens. Photo courtesy Anat Gerstein, Inc.

Frank Barbone and Joseph LaRosa, co-owners of Middle Village Bagels, gracefully accepted the title and expressed their thanks to the many customers who continue to keep their business alive. The two familiar faces to the neighborhood especially thanked those who took the time to vote in the borough-wide competition.

“One thing is very clear: New York City is the Bagel Capital of the World and for us to be named as having the best bagel in the borough is an incredible honor. Thank you to the Queens Chamber of Commerce for this opportunity,” Barbone and LaRosa said in a joint statement.

The new achievement for Middle Village Bagels comes with praise from many nearby legislators, including the Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, Middle Village Bagels Co-Owner Joe LaRosa and Queens Chamber of Commerce President Tom Grech inside the now official best spot for bagels in Queens. Photo courtesy Anat Gerstein, Inc.

“Even with our unmatched culinary diversity across the five boroughs, arguably the most quintessential New York City staple when it comes to food is the bagel. And like so many other kinds of food, we definitely have the best bagels here in Queens,” said Richards.

Councilman Robert Holden also took the time to share his congratulations with Middle Village Bagels and share a post on social media.

“It is a well-deserved distinction, for sure,” said Holden.

Councilman Robert Holden outside of Middle Village Bagels on Eliot Avenue, where he congratulates the business for its win. Photo courtesy the office of Councilman Robert Holden

The decision to crown Middle Village Bagels as the best also comes at no suppose for Congresswoman Grace Meng.

“Simply put, Queens bagels are the best!,” Meng said.

Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, who also represents parts of Middle Village, commended the establishment for its achievement as a small business.

“This award is a testament not only to your delicious bagels but also to the strength of our community’s small businesses. I look forward to your continued success,” said Cruz.

Middle Village Bagels received a plaque and a complimentary year of membership to the Queens Chamber of Commerce for their win.

An assortment of fresh bagels ready for the influx of customers looking to grab a bite to eat at Middle Village Bagels. Photo courtesy Anat Gerstein, Inc.

Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech personally vouched for the greatness of Middle Village Bagels and congratulated the co-owners for maintaining quality food standards and loyal customers.

“Bagels are not only a breakfast food, they are a staple in New York City enjoyed throughout the day, and Queens has some of the best out there,” said Grech, “Congratulations to co-owners Frank Barbone and Joseph LaRosa and the entire team at Middle Village Bagels on winning this competition.”

About the Author

Anthony Medina

Anthony Medina (he/him) is a reporter for QNS, the Ridgewood Times and Times Newsweekly Newspapers.

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Queens

Post an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Related Articles

More from Around New York