Middle Village Bagels claims the throne as best bagel spot in Queens

Middle Village Bagels, located at 79-16 Eliot Ave., has been named the best bagel spot in Queens by the Queens Chamber of Commerce.

Sign up for our QNS.com email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Looking for the best bagel spot in Queens? Look no further. Middle Village Bagels, located at 79-16 Eliot Ave., has been crowned the best bagel spot in Queens.

The Queens Chamber of Commerce named Middle Village Bagels the best spot for bagels in the borough on Feb. 9, after reviewing 55 nominations and tallying over 3,000 votes over several weeks.

Middle Village Bagels is a neighborhood gem for many Queens natives, serving not just bagels but also an assortment of breakfast and lunch items. Those driving on Eliot Avenue may have spotted their signature icon before — an animated bagel wearing a flat cap and holding what seems like a cup of Middle Village Bagel coffee.

For the city that never sleeps, two infamous food and drink combinations truly test the reputation of a bagel spot. A Bacon, Egg and Cheese (commonly said in less than a New York minute) and a cup of coffee. Middle Village Bagels is known for both and more.

Frank Barbone and Joseph LaRosa, co-owners of Middle Village Bagels, gracefully accepted the title and expressed their thanks to the many customers who continue to keep their business alive. The two familiar faces to the neighborhood especially thanked those who took the time to vote in the borough-wide competition.

“One thing is very clear: New York City is the Bagel Capital of the World and for us to be named as having the best bagel in the borough is an incredible honor. Thank you to the Queens Chamber of Commerce for this opportunity,” Barbone and LaRosa said in a joint statement.

The new achievement for Middle Village Bagels comes with praise from many nearby legislators, including the Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

“Even with our unmatched culinary diversity across the five boroughs, arguably the most quintessential New York City staple when it comes to food is the bagel. And like so many other kinds of food, we definitely have the best bagels here in Queens,” said Richards.

Councilman Robert Holden also took the time to share his congratulations with Middle Village Bagels and share a post on social media.

“It is a well-deserved distinction, for sure,” said Holden.

The decision to crown Middle Village Bagels as the best also comes at no suppose for Congresswoman Grace Meng.

“Simply put, Queens bagels are the best!,” Meng said.

Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, who also represents parts of Middle Village, commended the establishment for its achievement as a small business.

“This award is a testament not only to your delicious bagels but also to the strength of our community’s small businesses. I look forward to your continued success,” said Cruz.

Middle Village Bagels received a plaque and a complimentary year of membership to the Queens Chamber of Commerce for their win.

Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech personally vouched for the greatness of Middle Village Bagels and congratulated the co-owners for maintaining quality food standards and loyal customers.

“Bagels are not only a breakfast food, they are a staple in New York City enjoyed throughout the day, and Queens has some of the best out there,” said Grech, “Congratulations to co-owners Frank Barbone and Joseph LaRosa and the entire team at Middle Village Bagels on winning this competition.”