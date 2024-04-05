Quantcast
New York Hall of Science hosts family-friendly solar eclipse watch party on Monday, April 8th

By Athena Dawson
New York Hall of Science invites you to their Solar Eclipse Watch Party this Monday
Via NYSCI

The New York Hall of Science (NYSCI) is gearing up to host a Solar Eclipse Watch Party on Monday, April 8, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. This special event will be conducted in their outdoor field located at 47-01 111th St. in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

This is a ticketed event, with tickets priced at $10 per attendee, providing families and individuals an opportunity to experience the solar eclipse in a structured and educational setting. Tickets can be purchased here.

An event ticket includes: solar safety glasses, eclipse inspired arts and crafts workshops, and a safe eclipse viewing option for this once in a lifetime event. NYSCI staff will be hosting fun activities for kids to learn more about the solar eclipse, including pinhole viewer workshops for safe eclipse viewing, and ‘astronaut training’ for younger kids. Attendees can also enjoy refreshments from Queens Night Market vendors and music from a live DJ. 

Staff have been talking about the unique event for years, with many excited to marvel at Monday’s sighting. “We have been excited  about this event for  years. Along with NASA, we partnered with local Corona schools to pass out informational resources to students and their families. We all love space here and we love science, so a huge scientific phenomenon is a thrill for us,” said  Genevieve Ward-Wernet, a science instructor with the NYSCI. “ The eclipse is going to be a great time for us to celebrate together.”

In May 2023, NYSCI was one of 17 institutions NASA selected to host astronomy related events gearing up for the Apr. 8th eclipse.  NYSCI’s designation is a part of  NASA’s Next Gen STEM program, which allows the institution to serve as a community hub to bring NASA STEM and space science to students and families in traditionally underserved areas. 

The eclipse watch party also marks the beginning of a week-long series of family-friendly Earth Week activities. Highlights include the ‘Barbieheimer’ weekend on April 26 and 27, featuring a Barbie and Oppenheimer viewing, and an Earth Day performance by popular children’s YouTuber Jules. There will also be an Earth Day STEM panel discussing professionals’ efforts to combat climate change and climate change workshops on April 22 and April 24.

 

