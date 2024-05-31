Famous Queens bagel shop expands to Manhattan

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Whitestone-based Utopia Bagels, a beloved staple in Queens since its opening in 1981, is set to expand for the first time in over 40 years, bringing its renowned bagels to Manhattan.

The new location is slated to open on June 2 at 120 E. 34th St., on the corner of Lexington Avenue in the Murray Hill neighborhood.

Utopia Bagels has built a loyal following in Queens, known for its traditional bagel-making techniques that include boiling bagels in hot water to activate the yeast for a crunchy exterior and chewy interior, followed by baking which shapes and perfects them. This artisan process will be showcased in the Manhattan location through a distinctive glass window, replicating the transparent and engaging experience customers enjoy in Queens.

Despite its expansion, the new Manhattan location will be slightly smaller than the original shop in Whitestone. To celebrate the grand opening in Murray Hill, Utopia Bagels will welcome the public to its new NYC location from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday and the first 100 customers in line will receive a free hot bagel while they wait.

Utopia Bagels also offers nationwide shipping through Goldbelly and professional catering services.