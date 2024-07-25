Middle Village deli that raised funds for fallen NYPD detective receives New York State Empire Award

Joe DiGangi, owner of Mario’s Meats and Gourmet Deli in Middle Village, received the New York State Empire Award and additional certificates from Senator Joseph P. Addabbo Jr.

Mario’s Meats and Gourmet Deli in Middle Village has received the New York State Empire Award from state Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. for its philanthropic campaign to raise funds for the family of late NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller.

In March, Jonathan Diller, 31, was shot and killed during a car stop in Far Rockaway as he and his partner were investigating an illegally parked SUV. Diller, a decorated member of the NYPD — he was posthumously promoted to detective — is survived by his wife Stephanie and one-year-old son Ryan.

The longtime deli shop, located at 75-55 Metropolitan Ave., raised and donated over $15,000 to Diller’s family by selling its specialty “The NYPD” sandwich throughout April.

Addabbo presented the prestigious NYS Empire Award — considered the highest accolade given to a small business by the State Senate— a proclamation and a special citation to Mario’s Meats on Wednesday, July 24.

“It just goes to show the generosity of local business owners and their desire to support the community and police officers,” Addabbo said. “Mario’s and its owner Joe are very deserving of the Empire Award, and it is my privilege to be able to honor them in this special way.”

The shop’s owner, Joe DiGangi, received thousands of “The NYPD” orders from all across the country during the donation event, welcoming special donors who ordered in person, including Diller’s wife, Council Member Robert Holden and former NYC Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch.

The sandwich comprised several classic Italian ingredients, including arugula, chicken cutlet, mozzarella, prosciutto, sun-dried tomatoes and a balsamic glaze drizzled on top.

QNS visited the shop on the first day it launched “The NYPD” and spoke with DiGangi, who shared his condolences as a father of two boys and as a husband. He also shared that he wanted to leverage his vast social media following to help raise funds for Diller’s family.

Months later, DiGangi remains humble in his efforts and thanks everyone who supported the cause.

“I still think about how the people not only from the neighborhood itself, but just all around the country were calling up the shop to pay for the sandwiches for these cops,” DiGangi said. “People are still coming in right now saying that they want that sandwich, so it’s still on people’s minds.”

The Middle Village deli will put up some new hooks to hang its latest awards from Addabbo this weekend, DiGangi shared.