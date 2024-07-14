Victoria’s Secrets: July 4: A four-day blast

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

From the fabulous fireworks viewed from my backyard, to a party celebrating Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s upcoming gala, to a celebration of the Bay Street Theater, to the visit of Andrew Cuomo at The Hampton Synagogue, to a rally for Israel in East Hampton, it was a jam-packed joyous four-day July 4 weekend.

It all began when my across-the-canal neighbor told me her family would be shooting fireworks after the Westhampton Country Club did theirs — so I decided to host a party!

Lucky for me, Cuisine by Colleen came to my rescue and helped me put a cocktail party together to celebrate the holiday and what a blessing she was!

Great people, great food and great drinks — it doesn’t get better than that. And the brilliant fireworks seen overhead made for a perfect night! As a bonus, my son Josh and his wife Tracey joined me!

On Friday evening, I visited Jean and Marty Shafiroff’s home to celebrate the honorees of the Southampton Hospital’s gala on Aug. 3, including Father Alex Karloutsos and Dr. Daniel Van Arsdale and the event’s co-chairs Elena A. Ford and Sarah Wetenhall. It was so great to see many friends from Palm Beach who are now summering in the Hamptons.

Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright brought her charm and political savvy to the cause and thanked the host and hostess with a proclamation.

We danced, laughed and talked — a perfect combination of our getting together for an important cause.

Saturday night was our sold out Dan’s Papers Taste of Two Forks at the Southampton Arts Center, a fabulous venue in the heart of Southampton on Jobs Lane. My daughter Elizabeth and her team put together an event that was an enormous success!

What fun to sample great chefs’ creations including celebrated cookbook writer Chef Rocco DiSpirito. There seemed to be endless liquors and wines to sample, too!

My friend Frederico Azevedo asked me to join him at the gala for the Bay Street Theater, one of the nation’s best regional theaters. On Saturday night, they honored the remarkable community activist, Dr. Georgette Grier-Key, along with brilliant actors and partners in life David Burtka and the inimitable Neil Patrick Harris.

Before the awards ceremony, a group of talented singers and dancers set the tone with a song and dance routine focusing on the Hamptons community. They said if anyone wants to know about what’s happening, they can read all about it in Dan’s Papers! My heart soared! I was so proud they recognized the power of what Dan’s Papers means to the community!

A few minutes later, two students who take acting classes at the theatre spoke about how they learned of the classes in Dan’s Papers! Another salute to my great staff!

Topping off the night was dinner at the jam-packed Le Bilboquet with Frederico Azevedo and his beautiful daughter Livia who was on a visit from Los Angeles. What a night!

To end the wondrous weekend, Rabbi Marc Schneier hosted and interviewed former Governor Andrew Cuomo at The Hampton Synagogue.

For over an hour, Cuomo spoke passionately about his new project “Never Again Now,” a nonprofit created to inform and educate the young people in our country about the facts of the Hamas terrorists and the importance of Israel now and in the future.

He quoted my favorite call to action saying: “If not now, when? And if not me, who?”

He talked passionately about the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, comparing it to the Sept. 11 attack in New York. Our country did what it had to do to eliminate the enemy, just as Israel must eliminate the barbarian Hamas terrorists!

He also spoke of how the young people in elite colleges have been manipulated by the billions of dollars invested by the Middle Eastern countries in bringing in professors who preach that Israel is an oppressor and Palestinians are victims. Ironically, he shared that Hamas leadership doesn’t care about the Palestinians and how they use billions of dollars in aid meant for the people to build tunnels under hospitals and schools instead.

He delivered a powerful message of the reality that the Democratic Party is fractionalized with leaders fearful of the so-called Progressives who demanded something as bizarre as defunding the police!

Cuomo’s compelling talk stirred the congregation, who gave him several standing ovations.

The former governor is back in the public eye and on a mission to make sure people know the lies that are being perpetrated against Israel.

The rally for Israel on Sunday afternoon at East Hampton’s Herrick Park happily drew an overwhelming number of people standing together to support Israel.

What a fitting closure to an extraordinary weekend!

Love to you, my dear readers.