Raging five-alarm fire displaces 11 households after spreading through eight buildings in Queens Village: Red Cross

DOB Inspectors issued full vacate orders to eight attached, two-story buildings in Queens Village after each was found to have suffered extensive fire damage during a five-alarm fire Saturday afternoon.

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The American Red Cross NYC Disaster Action Team has registered 11 households that were displaced after a row of homes were nearly destroyed during a devastating five-alarm inferno in Queens Village on Saturday afternoon.

The 32 adults and 12 children living there were registered for emergency assistance, including financial assistance and emergency lodging, according to the Red Cross of Greater New York.

The FDNY responded to a call for a fire that broke out in a private home at 88-21 Francis Lewis Blvd. at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3.

“When the fire companies arrived on the scene, they encountered a rapidly expanding fire condition,” FDNY Acting Chief of Department John Esposito said.

As the fire spread to adjoining homes in the already sweltering heat, the FDNY transmitted a fifth-alarm, bringing a total of 44 units and more than 200 firefighters and EMS personnel to the location just south of Hillside Avenue. The blaze was finally brought under control at 7:15 p.m. and three civilians and 11 firefighters were injured, according to FDNY Assistant Chief Joseph Pfeifer, who called it a “very fierce fire.” The injured were transported by EMS to area hospitals.

FDNY fire marshals will determine the cause of the inferno. Propane tanks were found stored in one of several garages that were destroyed behind the homes.

A nearby resident who witnessed the fire as it broke out said, “I heard a loud spark and then saw a loud boom and bright orange flames.”

Inspectors from the city Department of Buildings found extensive fire damage to eight attached, 2-story buildings and issued full vacate orders at 88-27, 88-25, 88-23, 88-21, 88-19, 88-17, 88-15 and 88-13 Francis Lewis Blvd. DOB inspectors ordered the building owners to hire a professional engineer to assess the structural stability of their building and submit a report to the agency.

In the interest of public safety, DOB inspectors also issued emergency orders to seal the exterior of each building. The American Red Cross NYC Disaster Action Team will connect the displaced families over the next few days with caseworker teams to discuss their recovery needs and receive information regarding government programs and other nonprofits who may be able to assist them longer term. Any resident displaced by the fire who did not connect with the Red Cross responders at the scene should call 877-RED-CROSS.

On Monday, Council Member Linda Lee announced she is holding a fire relief drive at her Oakland Gardens district office at 73-03 Bell Boulevard. The office will serve as a collection site on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. through the end of August.

People can drop off new and unworn clothes, underwear, and socks. Toiletries, feminine hygiene products, first aid products, diapers (size 5+), blankets, shoes, toys for children and toddler food are also among the items needed. For more information, call her district office at 718-468-0137 or email questions to District23@council.nyc.gov.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.