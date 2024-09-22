Victoria’s secrets: Keep doing what you love

Dr. Mark Kot, my urgent care doctor, caught this spectacular sunrise off the Hamptons’ coast with his iPhone.

CBS on Sunday morning interviewed LL Cool J, who helped found the hip-hop scene from his home in St. Albans, Queens, and recently left his enormously successful 14-year stint as an actor on “NCIS” to go back to his other passion, music.

He echoed my feeling that one should keep doing what one loves — it’s so simple, but when people ask me if I’m retiring, I say, “why should I stop doing what I love?” Sitting back on your past success doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t follow your passions.

The best part of my work is the people I meet and the superb staff that surrounds me.

This past week, the Dan’s Papers team living locally were my guests for a luncheon in celebration of the summer season success.

We met at the picture-perfect Southampton Inn overseen with love and care by owner Dede Gotthelf. Her restaurant, Claude’s, offers breakfast, lunch and dinner in an inviting environment.

We shared our favorite memories of the summer season and although the uniquely talented Dan Rattiner, who founded Dan’s Papers 64 years ago and now writes for us, wasn’t at the lunch, we couldn’t resist talking about the article he wrote that had over 40,000 page views. The article, “Congestion Pricing,” coming to the Hamptons was a satirical piece that people took seriously.

Dan wrote about cars being charged to enter the Hamptons on holiday weeks. He detailed the cost for certain vehicles entering the community and how a car worth $250,000 or more would have no fees because the Hamptons welcomed the uber rich!

Our office phone lines were flooded with complaints from people who believed the story was real. It took some convincing that, for 64 years, Dan has written outrageous, satirical pieces such as a subway being built in the Hamptons or the invasion of lions.

Dan is 85 years old and continues to do what he loves! He definitely wouldn’t consider retiring!

I love having his talent and devotion to his community on our team at Dan’s Papers!

Dan’s Papers is continuing to grow with the new Dan’s Papers NYC, adding to our Dan’s Papers Palm Beach.

This summer, we added Fire Island and Great South Bay News to the Schneps Media family, under the continuing powerful leadership of editor Shoshana and associate publisher Craig.

Since Fire Island residents go from thousands of people to hundreds, we will be spinning off the Great South Bay News as a new monthly publication covering communities with great history and picturesque places on the south shore of Long Island.

It will be a lifestyle media, like Dan’s Papers and will follow the same mission as all our media: “We’re All About You!”

I’m excited to get to know the special people who live there and their remarkable happenings. Stay tuned! It will be available in print and online, just as all our media outlets.

Gorgeous gift of good weather

Every morning when I wake up to the brilliant sun coming through my windows, I say a prayer of gratitude. What a gift this sunshine and 80-degree weather is to all of us.

Some friends have sent photos of the breathtaking sunsets, too. The Black-eyed Susan perennial flowers and pink roses replenishing themselves is a daily gift of beauty in my backyard.

I’m inspired by the beauty around me and one day will get out my paints and reflect it on canvas. But actually taking photos is my avocation; photography grabs the moment for posterity.

Dan’s Papers has a photo contest every week encouraging people to share memorable moments. Remarkably, cell phones take pictures that are of a professional caliber like Dr. Mark Kot, who follows his passion of being both a doctor and photographer. Give it a shot!

The Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach is more than a place to pray. It’s a remarkable community center bringing brilliant speakers and events for every age.

This past weekend, Brooklyn-based artist and Hamptons resident Allison Eden spoke about her creations of mosaic art. Her “happy smile” painting appeared on the cover of Dan’s Papers a few weeks ago, making me smile along with everyone else who picked up the issue!

She donated one of her ceramics to the synagogue, saying, “I created this glass mosaic Star of David that will proudly hang in the synagogue as a symbol of strength, resilience, beauty, love and community which binds the fabric of our people.”

She’s an example of someone who has given so much, but gets great joy in return.