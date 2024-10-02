Order free at-home COVID-19 test kits as USPS resumes nationwide distribution

Up to four free COVID tests can be requested per residence.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has resumed its distribution of millions of at-home COVID-19 test kits across the nation as part of a federal effort to enhance access to testing as cases continue to be monitored.

The program, a partnership with the White House and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), allows U.S. residents to order rapid test kits at no cost through the site COVIDTests.gov.

This latest round of distribution comes as New York City continues to track COVID-19 trends and totals, which include daily case counts, hospitalizations, and death rates by borough. Up-to-date data from NYC Health shows ongoing surveillance of the virus’s impact across communities, with weekly updates on the citywide situation and neighborhood-specific transmission levels.

Additionally, New York State monitors the situation across various metrics, including positive test rates, hospitalizations, and vaccination coverage. Reports on statewide COVID-19 trends are available to the public, offering a broader look at the virus’s progression and prevalence throughout the state.

Since the program’s inception in the winter of 2021, ASPR and USPS have distributed around 900 million test kits to households nationwide, with shipments typically reaching homes within 1.2 days. Each residential address can request up to four tests.

The most recent distribution started in late September 2024; U.S. households can order four free rapid antigen COVID-19 tests shipped directly from USPS at no cost. Click here to order yours.