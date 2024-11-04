Queens Public Television to host live election night coverage with top New York leaders

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Queens Public Television (QPTV) is set to host a live 2024 election night broadcast on Tuesday, Nov. 5, starting at 8 p.m., featuring commentary from prominent New York media and political figures.

Hosted by QPTV, the broadcast will feature a lineup that includes Victoria Schneps, President of Schneps Media; Thomas J. Grech, CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce; and Walter Sanchez, Publisher at BQE Media, among others.

Schneps will bring her expertise to the event, offering viewers unique insights from her decades of experience in community journalism. She will be speaking to several prominent individuals, including U.S. Reps. Grace Meng and Tom Suozzi, Council Member Joann Ariola, and Assembly District Leader Debra Markell, who will share their perspectives on the election.

The live event will bring together a range of voices from across the political spectrum to provide analysis and insights on key races and issues impacting New York and beyond. Viewers can tune in on Spectrum Channel 34/1995, RCN Channel 82, and Verizon Channel 34, with an interactive call-in line at (718) 460-9802 for audience engagement.

Invited guests include Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, and New York City Council Member Joann Ariola, who will provide their perspectives on local and national elections. Additional notable figures include Mary Murphy, WPIX journalist; Lt. Col. Guy Palumbo, a retired U.S. Army officer; and Bob Turner, former Congressman and former Chair of the Queens Republican Party.

The election night panel will also include community advocates and leaders such as Karen Mazza, President of the Center for the Women of NY; Roslin Spigner, Democratic District Leader for the 33rd Assembly District; and Michael Niebauer, Founder of the Queens County Independence Party.

Watch live on QPTV.org or visit the QPTV YouTube page here.