The Shops at Atlas Park supports Sacred Heart Food Pantry in Glendale and honors local hero

Peter DeLucia of Macerich/The Shops at Atlas Park with Dorie Figliola on behalf of Sacred Heart.

In celebration of the season of giving, The Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale has recognized a community nonprofit and a local hero for their outstanding contributions to the neighborhood.

This year, The Shops at Atlas Park made a $1,500 contribution to Sacred Heart Food Pantry, located at 83-17 78th Ave., a vital resource serving families in need throughout the Glendale community.

The pantry, which has long provided food and essential items to local residents, continues to make a significant impact during a time when food insecurity remains a pressing concern. Dorie Figliola accepted the contribution on behalf of Sacred Heart Food Pantry.

In addition to supporting the pantry, Atlas Park honored Nancy Baer as its local hero. Baer dedicated a decade to running the Sacred Heart Food Pantry before her recent retirement. Despite stepping down, Baer continues to volunteer regularly, offering her time and experience to ensure the pantry runs smoothly. To thank her for her unwavering commitment to the community, The Shops at Atlas Park presented Baer with a $500 gift card.

Queens Center, a sister property of Atlas Park, similarly contributed $1,500 to CommonPoint Queens, a nonprofit dedicated to connecting and empowering community members. Queens Center also honored Heather Liverpool and Corina Liu for their efforts in creating impactful programming for young people through CommonPoint.

The recognition ceremony for Queens Center is scheduled to take place in January, continuing the spirit of giving into the new year.