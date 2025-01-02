Queens Culture Clash brings collectors together for fun, cards and community in the Rockaways

Queens Culture Clash has Funko Pops , comics, sports cards and other collectible items for collectible lovers of all ages.

A local Rockaway resident is hosting an event for collectible enthusiasts of all ages.

Robert “Bob” Groff is hosting his seventh Queens Culture Clash on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Knights of Colombus, located at 333 Beach 90th St.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature over 30 vendors selling sports and Pokemon cards, Funko Pops, vintage toys, comics, and more. A Pokemon tournament is scheduled to begin at noon. A 50/50 raffle will be held, with proceeds going to Rockaway Beach Autism Families. Attendees can also enjoy fresh Caribbean-inspired BBQ from Jase’s BBQ.

Groff is a public school principal who has a hobby of collecting sports card collectibles. During his free time, he runs 7 Inning Stretch Collectibles Rockaway, which buys, sells, and trades sports collectible cards to interested individuals.

Groff began hosting Queens Culture Clash in 2022 when he realized there were virtually no spaces in the Rockaays for collectors to gather. “The idea is that there’s nothing in the Rockaway area around collecting. The closest things there are are a comic shop in Lynbrook and Royal Collectibles in Forest Hills. There’s just not any opportunities out in the area. And so I wanted to create a space for the community for us to come together,” he said.

Groff said that although sports cards are his passion, he recognizes that many people enjoy collecting Funko Pops, comics, and other items. When he started Queens Culture Clash, he had an attendance of about 30 people, and since then, he’s been steadily building a following. His most recent Queens Culture Clash, held at Knights of Columbus in September, had over 235 attendees and 32 vendors.

Groff added that having in-person collectible events could build a community and create more transparency for buyers.

“Part of why I created these events was eBay. For instance, there are a lot of fees, and you don’t get to know the people that you’re dealing with. And with COVID, we didn’t have as many interactions with each other. But this event, with the community aspect, you get to know more people in your community,” Groff said.

Groff added that he finds ways to give back to the local community through charitable efforts at the events he hosts. He’s previously raised money for Rise Rockaway, B.R.I.D.G.E. FEC, and Rockaway Beach Autism Families.

His experience as a principal working with children with autism inspired him to donate proceeds to Rockaway Beach Autism Families for this event.

“Every day, I work with families that have children that are autistic. I have a passion for supporting them,” Groff said.

Groff added that Queens Culture Clash is a welcoming community for children with autism who are interested in collectibles. “There are a lot of children with autism who are interested in collecting things, so this is a space where they are welcome to come.”

Looking to the future, Groff hopes this month’s event will be even more successful than previous iterations. “I’m hoping to have over 250 people in attendance. I’m also just hoping to keep growing the community. I want a collecting community to grow in the Rockaway area.”