QCP’s ‘Evening of Fine Foods’ returns with global cuisine and inclusive menu options

An “Evening of Fine Foods” will feature over 50 local food vendors representing the global cuisines of Queens.

The Queens Centers for Progress (QCP) has expanded its offerings for tomorrow’s “Evening of Fine Foods” celebration. The event will now feature additional inclusive food options to cater to attendees with specific dietary needs.

For the first time, ‘Evening of Fine Foods’ features dishes from two Glatt Kosher restaurants in Queens: Union Bistro and Simcha Palace.

Additionally, vegan attendees can enjoy a night of plant-based cuisine from Plant Powered Metro New York, Tufino Pizzeria in Astoria, and Bevo’s Kitchen, and attendees who maintain a Halal diet can also enjoy offerings from local restaurants.

Yaakov Gurgov, of the father-and-son duo of Union Bistro and Simcha Palace, said that the Gurgov family is honored to be a part of the impactful event. “There’s nothing better than seeing people come together, enjoy great food, and share a memorable evening, especially to help out a great cause. I’m excited to showcase what we do best,” Gurgov said.

Linna Levine Reisner, network director at Plant Powered Metro New York, added that the eatery is thrilled to showcase the power of whole plant food to attendees.

“By featuring delicious, plant-based dishes from Queens restaurants, we will highlight how a whole-food, plant-based diet can promote health, sustainability, and vibrant communities. Food has the power to bring people together, and we’re excited to share these flavorful, wholesome options with attendees,” Reisner said.

The 29th annual “Evening of Fine Food” will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 24, at Terrace on The Park, 52-11 111th St. in Corona. Attendees are invited to celebrate the world’s borough’s diverse food culture.

The event begins with a sponsor VIP reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by general admission from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The in-person benefit will raise funds to support QCP’s programs and services, which assist more than 1,200 individuals with developmental disabilities in leading more independent lives.

Over 50 restaurant and beverage vendors will attend, serving food, drinks, and desserts representing global cuisines. Some of the participating restaurants for this year’s event include Aigner Chocolates, Austin’s Ale House, Bevo’s Kitchen, Bourbon Street, Il Bacco NY, Kaieteur Restaurant, Marbella Restaurant & Catering, MumsKitchens NYC, Neir’s Tavern, and One Station Plaza. Other restaurants include Rincón Salvadoreño Restaurant, Special Sweets, The Wine Room of Forest Hills, Trattoria 35, 10-63 Meal LLC, Khalil Biryani House, Mayahuel Restaurant & Bar, and MsSauce Plates Culinary Horizon LLC.

The event is a food and beverage tasting, during which attendees can walk around the venue and try small dishes prepared by the participating businesses.

This year’s event also coincides with QCP’s 75th anniversary, highlighting their decades-long service to the local community.

At the event, QCP is honoring two “Chefs of the Year” community trailblazers who have made a notable difference in the Queens community. The honorees include Dr. Sharon B. DeVivo, EdD, president and CEO of Vaughn College, and Uzoamaka N. Okoyem, chief of staff of The New Terminal One. QCP will also present Rachel Kellner, owner of Aigner Chocolates, with the Claire Shulman “Spirit of Community” Award.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/25eveningoffinefood/