St. John’s University lacrosse team travels to Newark to take on NJIT in highly-anticipated season opener

St. John’s are perparing to take on NJIT in their season opener

The St. John’s University lacrosse team (Red Storm) kicks off the 2025 season on Saturday, Feb. 8, with a highly-anticipated matchup against NJIT (Highlanders) at Mal Simon Stadium in Newark, New Jersey.

St. John’s, a private Catholic university in Jamaica, is heading into year three under head coach Justin Turri. Fans can expect an exciting rematch between two squads eager to make a statement in their respective conferences. The faceoff is set for noon, and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+. Live stats will be available here.

Last season, St. John’s finished with a 4-11 record, but there were notable improvements, including the team’s first BIG EAST victory since 2016. With a solid core of returning players and a strong blend of experience and new talent, the Red Storm are looking to build on their progress in 2025.

Senior attackman Brian Kelly, a standout for St. John’s since his arrival, will once again lead the team. The Red Hook native had another stellar season in 2024, recording 44 points, including 29 goals and 15 assists. Kelly was named to the 2024 All-BIG EAST First Team and earned a spot on the 2025 preseason All-BIG EAST Team.

With 136 career points and 81 career goals, Kelly ranks seventh and eighth, respectively, in St. John’s history. He is only two points away from tying Mike Madsen for sixth and four goals shy of tying Jason DeBenedictis for seventh place. The experienced senior enters his final season with high expectations, aiming to break more program records and lead the Red Storm to success.

Kelly won’t be alone in leading St. John’s this year. Senior Bobby Seel, another key offensive contributor, returns after an impressive 2024 season in which he tallied 25 goals and 16 assists. Seel was also named to the Preseason All-BIG EAST Team.

His consistent play has been a hallmark of his career, and he has recorded at least one point in 16 consecutive games dating back to 2023. With 13 multi-point performances in that stretch, Seel is poised for another strong season as one of the Red Storm’s top offensive threats.

On the offensive side, St. John’s will also look to redshirt sophomore Adrian Nowak, who returns after missing the final nine games of the 2024 season due to injury. In his limited action last year, Nowak impressed, scoring nine goals and assisting one other.

His performance in the Red Storm’s first win of the season against Queens, where he recorded six points on five goals and one assist, showed his potential as a key offensive weapon.

In addition to their attacking talent, St. John’s has one of the top faceoff specialists in the country, sophomore Adam Dembicki. The Fairfax native was solid in his freshman year, winning 61-of-132 faceoffs while scooping up 23 groundballs.

Dembicki’s ability to control possession will be critical for the Red Storm’s success in 2025. He won over 50% of faceoffs in four games and more than 10 faceoff wins in three games.

On the defensive end, senior captain Braeden Pratt and junior Harry Noel return to anchor a St. John’s defense that allowed the fewest goals per game since 2019. With their leadership and solid performances, the Johnnies are confident in keeping opposing offenses at bay.

The Red Storm have also bolstered their roster with 22 new faces this season, including five transfers and 17 freshmen. Among the transfers, former Dickinson netminder Patrick Scarborough is expected to make an immediate impact in goal.

Scarborough won 22 games in three seasons as a starter, bringing a wealth of experience to the team. Additionally, Nick Turrini, a 2024 USILA Senior All-Star Game selection, joins St. John’s after transferring from Lehigh. Turrini will be a key contributor to the defense as the Johnnies seek to improve in all aspects of the game.

Saturday’s matchup will mark the second all-time meeting between St. John’s and NJIT. The two teams first met last season in Queens, where St. John’s jumped out to a 5-1 lead, only to see NJIT rally for a 10-8 victory. The Red Storm will be eager to exact revenge and begin their 2025 campaign on a strong note.

The Highlanders come into this season after finishing 2024 with an 8-6 record, including a 1-6 mark in America East play. Despite losing key players like Garrett Muscatella, who led the team in points last season, NJIT will look to Ryan Sinisky, who returns after tallying 27 points in 2024, to lead the offense.

The Highlanders also lost standout faceoff specialist Billy Kroeger, who won 207-of-348 faceoffs last year, so how they handle the draw controls will be a key point of interest in the season opener.

Following Saturday’s game in Newark, St. John’s will remain on the road for a matchup with Delaware on Saturday, Feb. 15 at noon in Delaware Stadium.

With an exciting season ahead, the Red Storm hopes to turn the page on last year’s challenges and build towards a successful 2025 campaign.