‘Neighborhood of the future’: Mayor Adams pushes forward with rezoning plan for Downtown Jamaica

Rendering of proposed upgrades to Parsons Boulevard under the new “Jamaica Neighborhood Plan.” .

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Mayor Eric Adams has announced the start of the public review ULURP process for the Jamaica Neighborhood Plan, an ambitious proposal to rezone a significant portion of Downtown Jamaica and deliver thousands of homes and thousands of jobs to an area that has faced decades of disinvestment.

Adams announced the beginning of the ULURP process for the neighborhood plan alongside New York City Department of City Planning (DCP) Director Dan Garodnick on Thursday afternoon, stating that the plan would bring hundreds of millions of dollars in investment to Jamaica.

Adams stated that the neighborhood plan calls for zoning changes to allow for 12,000 new homes in a 230-block area of Jamaica, including 4,000 permanently affordable income-restricted homes.

Advocates for the neighborhood plan stated that it would also boost commercial and industrial space in the area, creating roughly 7,000 new jobs and economic opportunities for local residents by creating roughly two million square feet of commercial and community space.

Adams also pointed to strategic investments included in the plan, including $300 million for sewer improvements, transit access, open space, job training and support for cultural institutions and faith-based organizations.

The Mayor spoke of the importance of providing Jamaica residents with quality, affordable housing, stating that housing represents “the foundation needed to achieve the American Dream.”

“For the residents of Jamaica, we’re one step closer to making that dream a reality for generations to come,” Adams said in a statement. “Jamaica is on the precipice of becoming a neighborhood of the future with good-paying jobs, affordable homes, and public spaces for families to enjoy.”

Garodnick, on the other hand, stated that it is “simply not acceptable” that a neighborhood such as Jamaica should be constrained by a lack of housing and investment, especially when it is served by such exceptional public transportation options. As home to JFK International Airport, Jamaica is connected to the city by several subway lines, while Jamaica Station serves as a major hub for the Long Island Railroad.

“This plan will change that by providing housing, economic opportunities, and infrastructure upgrades that will help the neighborhood grow and thrive into the future,” Garodnick stated.

Garodnick added that the Jamaica Neighborhood Plan was developed following a robust collaborative process that engaged members of the local community and encouraged local residents to remain engaged with the plan as it proceeds through ULURP.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, who last month stated that Jamaica has faced disinvestment for decades, stated that the neighborhood plan will help unlock the “limitless potential” of Jamaica.

“This zoning framework will unlock just that in the form of thousands of new homes, new jobs, and new opportunities for local families and visitors alike,” Richards stated.

Council Member Dr. Nantansha Williams, who represents parts of Jamaica in Council District 27, said the neighborhood plan represents a “historic opportunity” for Jamaica. She also outlined plans to introduce an oversight task force to ensure that the neighborhood plan tackles issues such as sanitation and public safety.

“This plan has the potential to create affordable homes, support small businesses, and upgrade infrastructure,” Williams said. “To ensure investments address quality-of-life concerns, I look forward to incorporating an Oversight Task Force to ensure the plans success, tackle quality-of-life issues like sanitation, public safety, and transit over the coming decade as part of the plan.”

Adams officials stated that the beginning of the ULURP process marks a significant step toward building a more affordable Jamaica for working-class residents. Officials pointed to two years of extensive public engagement and said the plan is tailored to create new housing and economic opportunities that respect the character of the neighborhood. The city said it hosted more than 40 virtual and in-person public meetings on the subject, soliciting feedback from thousands of local residents.

In addition to the 12,000 new homes, the city has committed to financing affordable homes on public lands and building nearly 120 income-restricted homes across five city-owned sites along Guy R. Brewer Boulevard and Union Hall Street.

The Jamaica Neighborhood Plan includes zoning changes for a “Downtown Core” along Jamaica and Archer Avenues, allowing for high-density mixed-use developments with permanently affordable housing, active ground-floor retail, and community services.

The plan additionally includes zoning changes for Transit Corridors in the area, encouraging mixed-use, mid-rise developments along Hillside Avenue, western Jamaica Avenue, Liberty Avenue, Sutphin Boulevard, Guy R. Brewer Boulevard, and Merrick Boulevard. The zoning changes would also introduce locally serving retail and community facilities.

Adams officials stated that zoning changes to “South Core,” an area to the south of Jamaica Station and the Jamaica Center—Parsons/Archer subway station, would bring new housing to the area for the first time in over 60 years. The changes would also encourage commercial and light manufacturing near the area’s transit resources.

Manufacturing zoning introduced in Jamaica’s “Industrial Growth Area” would support new employment and local business, Adams officials said.