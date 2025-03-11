JetBlue unveils $100M Terminal 5 transformation at JFK Airport

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York’s hometown airline unveiled its plans to revitalize its flagship terminal at JFK Airport, which will undergo a $100 million extreme makeover over the next two years aligning with the Port Authority’s massive $19 billion overhaul of the international airport and its road network.

Long Island City-based JetBlue announced the overhaul at Terminal 5, which will feature more than 40 new concessions and amenities, including art installations and a redesigned center concourse. The terminal, which is managed by Fraport USA, will open throughout this year, and the terminal improvements will be completed by the end of 2026.

“When it first opened, Terminal 5 set a new standard for customer-focused airport redesign that reflected our mission of bringing humanity back to air travel,” JetBlue President Marty St. George said on March 6. “Now, in support of the Port Authority’s plan to redevelop JFK, we look forward to further enhancing the experience for all who travel through this world-class terminal.”

At the heart of Terminal 5, which opened in 2008, the center concourse will transform into a space inspired by the city’s famous parks with greenery, park benches, concrete chess tables and warm lighting, allowing travelers a place to relax before their next flight.

“Creating a uniquely New York sense of place at JFK through the additions of local concessions, art, and design will make this terminal a memorable part of the customer journey through our region,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said.

The redesigned center concours will also feature a dedicated space for pop-ups, interactive events, and live performances. The Terminal 5 redesign is a part of Fraport USA’s and the concessions partners’ $100 million investment into T5.

“We are proud to build upon our collaboration with JetBlue and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to reimagine and elevate JFK Terminal 5,” said Sabine Trenk, CEO of Fraport USA Inc. “Together, we share a bold vision of transforming the customer experience — delivering a world-class, dynamic retail and dining destination that captivates customers while driving economic growth and innovation.”

A mix of globally recognized and locally rooted operators will open at the terminal, including Eataly, Shake Shack, Gotham Burger, The Halal Guys, and DiFara Pizza. Under the federal airport concessions disadvantaged business enterprise(ACDBE) program, local and small businesses from Queens who are new to airport concessions will be paired with experienced prime operators, including The Nourish Spot, Neir’s Tavern, Nana’s Love, Ranchito Salvadoreno, and M&R Concessions.

“I am thrilled to see this transformative project take flight, creating good-paying jobs, empowering small businesses, and driving economic growth while establishing JFK Terminal 5 as a state-of-the-art, world-class gateway,” Congressman Gregory Meeks said. “In addition to bringing the vibrant spirit of New York to the terminal, this project will uplift local communities by ensuring New Yorkers have a direct stake in its success and lasting impact through construction, business partnerships, and over 40 new concessions.”

Meeks co-chairs the JFK Redevelopment Program Community Advisory Council with Queens Borough President Donovan Richards to expand community outreach efforts and develop community-focused programs to provide meaningful opportunities for local and diverse businesses, MWBEs, students, and job seekers.

“The historic $19 billion redevelopment of JFK Airport continues to pay incredible dividends for Queens families,” Richards said. “A refreshed Terminal 5 will not only give travelers a fantastic first impression of the World’s Borough, but it will also create good-paying jobs for Queens residents and concession opportunities for our small businesses. I’m deeply grateful to JetBlue, Queens’ hometown airline, for its investment in our borough and all our partners for their commitment to the overall reimagining of Kennedy Airport.”

JetBlue broke ground in 2023 on a new $4.2 billion Terminal 6 at JFK, which will connect with Terminal 5 and a forthcoming customer lounge. These improvements ensure the airline’s flagship terminal remains a premier destination for travelers.

“This isn’t just about new dining and shopping — it’s about bringing the energy of New York into the terminal,” St. George said. “From local flavors to spaces that capture the city we love, we’re making T5 more uniquely New York while staying unmistakably JetBlue.”