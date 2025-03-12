Leasing launches for 499 residences at Jasper LIC steps from Gantry Plaza State Park

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Residential leasing has been launched for all 499 units in the Jasper, a mixed-use development at 2-33 50th Ave., just half a block away from Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City.

The units range in size from studios to three-bedrooms. The prices for the units being leased range from $3,000 to $8,000. Resident move-ins will begin this spring.

The leasing comes after an affordable housing lottery was launched in October 2024 for 150 of the units. Thousands of applications were submitted for that lottery, which was meant for people earning 130% of the area median income.

Leasing was launched by Domain Companies, LMXD, the VOREA Group, and Bridge Investment Group. Good Company, an affiliate of the real estate developer Domain Companies, is handling the leasing in-house at Jasper. The building’s architect is S9 Architecture, and the interior design was done by Husband Wife.

Premier amenities available to Jasper residents include multiple outdoor terraces, a pool, multiple landscaped courtyards, dedicated outdoor dining and BBQ areas, a gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment and classes, a yoga studio, a game room, a residential lounge and demonstration kitchen, a co-working space, bike storage, package lockers, personal storage, green roofs and 112 parking spaces.

“From the wide variety of retailers in Jasper’s ground floor to the lush outdoor courtyards on its rooftops, every detail at Jasper has been meticulously curated to offer a unique, holistic living experience for its residents,” Domain Companies Co-CEO Matt Schwartz said. “The launch of residential leasing is an important milestone for Jasper, and we are excited to take another step toward welcoming tenants into this project that we have designed with a vibrant residential community in mind.”

Each residence will feature quartz countertops and backsplashes, solar shades, an integrated dishwasher, a washer and dryer and a Level Smart Home System. Select units will also have a quartz waterfall-edge kitchen island, a private terrace, a customized closet buildout and window treatments for privacy. There is also an exclusive selection of units called “The Collection,” which have motorized shades, dimmer switches, enhanced lighting and upgraded tile finishes.

Jasper will be pursuing a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) platinum certification, which the United States Green Building Council gives out to projects that are found to meet the highest standards of a green and environmentally friendly building, demonstrating the importance of environmental, social and governance initiatives.

The development is also looking to participate in the New York State Brownfield Cleanup Program, which encourages private-sector cleanups of brownfields and promotes their redevelopment to help revitalize economically blighted communities.

Retail space takes up 33,000 square feet of the building’s ground floor. The commercial real estate firm Igloo has already brokered space for multiple retail tenants, including the Dumbo Market grocery store, the early childhood development center Bright Start, the facial membership studio Glowbar, the sushi restaurant Matsuzuki Sakura, Tiger J. Taekwondo, Club Pilates and Frankie’s Brooklyn Pizza.

Jasper is close to multiple transportation hubs, including the Vernon Blvd/Jackson Ave subway station.