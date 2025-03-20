Make the Road Action endorses candidates in race to fill Moya’s District 21 seat

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

As the race for New York City Council District 21 heats up, Make the Road Action, a prominent advocacy organization for immigrant and working-class communities, has weighed in with a key endorsement.

The group has thrown its support behind Erycka Montoya, a staffer for Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, while also naming Sandro Stefano Navarro and Shanel Thomas-Henry as alternative choices. The endorsement comes as candidates compete to succeed term-limited Council Member Francisco Moya in a district that includes Corona, East Elmhurst, LeFrak City, and Jackson Heights.

The organization cites Montoya’s commitment to several key issues, including protecting the rights of immigrants and expanding rights for workers in New York.

Montoya, who has also received support from Assembly Members Catalina Cruz and Jessica González-Rojas, has promised to bring “new, trusted and fierce leadership” to the New York City Council if she is successful in the upcoming election.

Apart from Navarro and Thomas-Henry, Montoya faces competition in the Democratic primary from nonprofit worker and district leader Yanna Henriquez and David Aiken, who unsuccessfully challenged Moya in the 2021 primary.

Hiram Monserrate, who is trying to mount a political comeback after pleading guilty to corruption charges related to his previous stint in the council, is also contesting the Democratic primary. Monserrate has been a vocal critic of local elected officials over the past year, accusing them of facilitating a rise in crime along Roosevelt Avenue.

Maira Colon, Corona resident and member of Make the Road Action, the grassroots advocacy organization linked to Make the Road NY, said the organization had endorsed Montoya, Navarro and Thomas-Henry because the trio share the values of Make the Road.

“As a Corona resident, I am thrilled to endorse these candidates for Queens 21st Council District, who share our values and will champion policies for working-class communities of color,” Colon said in a statement.

Make the Road pledged to participate in robust voter mobilization efforts in the lead-up to the June primary, stating that it aims to reach thousands of District 21 voters through door-knocking, phone calls, and text messages.

Montoya said she is “honored” to receive the support of Make the Road and praised the organization for providing quality services and building power among our immigrant and working-class residents throughout District 21.

“They have empowered working class and immigrant communities to fight for the justice they deserve and delivered legislative wins on housing, healthcare, and more at the state and local levels,” Montoya said in a statement.

Navarro, meanwhile, spoke of how he has often stood alongside Make the Road advocating for immigrant communities in the city and said he was “grateful” for the trust of the organization.

“Make the Road Action has been a driving force in organizing our community, and together, we will keep pushing, keep fighting, and keep delivering real change for D21,” Navarro said.

Thomas-Henry said she was “deeply honored” to receive an endorsement from Make the Road, describing the organization as one that has “tirelessly fought for the rights of immigrant communities and working families.”

“Their commitment to my neighbors and the community that raised me is what makes their endorsement so important to this campaign and City Council race,” Thomas-Henry stated.