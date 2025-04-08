Two $50K Powerball tickets sold in Flushing and Jamaica

Two lucky Powerball players in Queens are holding third-prize-winning tickets worth $50,000 each following the drawing on Sunday, April 7, the New York Lottery announced on Tuesday.

One winning ticket was sold at Stop & Go Convenience, located at 42-39 Main Street in Flushing, while the second was sold at Mobil Mart, located at 165-01 Hillside Avenue in Jamaica.

​Queens has experienced a streak of lottery luck in recent months. Notably, on Dec. 7, 2024, a Powerball ticket worth $256 million was sold at Hua Lian Supermarket in Flushing.

The winning numbers for the April 7 drawing were selected from a field of one to 69, with the red Powerball drawn separately from a field of one to 26. Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. and are televised across the state.

The New York Lottery remains the most profitable lottery in North America, contributing $3.8 billion in the 2023–2024 fiscal year to support public education across New York State.

Individuals struggling with problem gambling or concerned about a loved one can seek help by visiting NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, calling the HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.