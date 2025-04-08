Jamaica Estates gymnast shines at state championship, sets sights on regionals

A local teen hailing from Jamaica Estates is making waves in gymnastics.

Mariyah Aranbayev, 17, medaled second place on uneven bars last week at the New Jersey Level 10 State Championship.

The all-around gymnast scored 9.700 out of a perfect 10 on the uneven bars during the competition. Aranbayev will move on to the upcoming USAG Regionals in Virginia Beach, where she will compete in four categories: uneven bars, beam, vault, and floor.

Aranbayev is a member of the New Jersey-based North Stars Gymnastics Academy and was one of many academy members who earned awards in all events and age groups during the New Jersey Level 10 State Championship. She and 10 other North Stars Gymnastics Academy gymnasts advanced to the USAG Regionals.

Sponsored by the USA Gymnastics New Jersey chapter of the national USA Gymnastics Women‘s Development Program, the Level 10 State meet included a junior division up to age 16 and a senior division up to age 18. Level 10 is the highest competitive level under USAG, except for elite. North Starts Gymnastics Academy’s Level 10s took second place in the state team award, while its Level 9s won first.

Aranbayev spoke to QNS about her recent accomplishments and what’s next for her as a gymnast.

The young athlete said she’s been a gymnast for 10 years, attributing her mother as her inspiration. “My mom was a gymnast back when she was younger, so she’s like, let’s try it out. So, honestly, from there, I’ve been going with the flow with gymnastics,” she said.

Aranbayev said her hard work paid off when she placed second in the uneven bars. “ I felt pretty good knowing I have a new skill in that routine and how hard I’ve worked for it. It feels good to know that I placed pretty high with that specific routine,” she said.

Aranbayev is excited about the upcoming regional competition and wants to qualify for the national competition in May. She said she’s focused on her mental and physical endurance in training for the regional competition.“ When it gets closer to… competition, it’s more under pressure routines than just numbers, so you can build confidence and be able to trust what you train for,” Aranbayev said. “ I try to keep my mind at peace and know that I can do it.”

Aranbayev said that she wants to continue her sport beyond high school. “ The dream is to have a full-ride scholarship to a D1 school of my choosing,” she said. Aside from USAG Regionals, Aranbayev plans to compete at the Maccabiah Games in Israel this summer as a member of the United States national team. She will compete in the Open Women’s category against gymnasts from other countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Ukraine, and the United States.

Ashley Umbeger, North Stars Gymnastics Academy head coach, praised Aranbayev for her athletic achievements. “Mariyah is a very headstrong, energetic athlete who was born to do gymnastics. She is a great leader in the gym for younger athletes. She is a great worker in the gym and has a natural vibe on the competition floor. I expect many great achievements from this young athlete, Umbeger said.

North Stars Gymnastics Academy has been a national training center in Morris County for over 50 years. The academy’s female gymnasts have earned placements and awards at the national and international levels. Achievements inlcude medalists in the USA Championships, Goodwill Games, Pan American Games, Pacific Alliance Championships, and competitions in France, South Korea, England, Russia, Bulgaria, Colombia, U.S. Olympic Trials, and more. To learn more about North Stars, visit northstarsgymnastics.com.