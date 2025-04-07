Tucked away between a car dealership and an auto mechanic on Fresh Pond Road, Sideshow NYC is easy to miss—but for more than two decades, the small storefront has quietly served as a hub of underground culture, skateboarding, and analog media in Queens.

Located at 62-15 Fresh Pond Rd. in Middle Village, the shop has operated since 2001, offering a unique blend of skate gear, vintage music, horror film memorabilia, and urban art. Though modest in appearance, the space is rich with nostalgia and serves as a time capsule of Forest Hills’ alternative spirit.

Originally opened by Vincent Signorelli, a drummer for the hardcore punk band Unsane, Sideshow began as an offshoot of his tattoo business, True Blue Tattoo, which he launched in 1998. In 2001, Signorelli expanded into the adjacent storefront, selling band merchandise, horror-themed items, and collectibles. As skateboarding grew in popularity, the shop began stocking skateboards and related gear, eventually evolving into a hybrid skate shop and record store.

“It’s gone through waves, which I think is the reason why it’s been able to last so long, too, because you’ve got to change with the times,” said Jonathon Soba, known as “Wook,” who now runs the store.

Soba has deep roots in the Sideshow community. He discovered the shop as a teenager while his parents were getting tattoos next door and began working there in 2018. When Vincent’s son Miles Signorelli—who had managed the shop for years—retired this past January, Soba stepped in to carry the torch.

“The shop’s been here for a long time,” he said. “I have to thank Vincent and Miles for keeping this place here for so long and giving it such a good reputation where I would even feel like I could take that risk to jump in and keep it going.”

Sideshow’s interior reflects its long history and eclectic character. Alongside racks of skateboards, clothing, and new gear, visitors can browse rows of vinyl records, cassette tapes, vintage VHS films, comic books, pins, and photography. The walls are lined with original artwork and memorabilia, including photos by renowned skate photographer Atiba Jefferson and artwork by skateboard legend Mark Gonzales. A standout piece is a replica painting from Goodfellas, autographed by Ray Liotta—an unexpected gift from a chance encounter Signorelli had with the actor while working on a film set in Queens.

“We just want to keep it as an old-school skate shop,” said Soba. “I try to keep art and skating for kids so that it can feel like—even if you don’t have any money—they can come here and check stuff out and just hang out and learn things about it.”

The shop’s mission extends beyond retail. Soba often pops old skate videos into a VCR for customers to watch, offering neighborhood youth a welcoming place to explore music, art, and skating culture, especially on rainy or cold days.

“There’s a lot of shops that have come and gone, and that vibe of being able to hang out at a shop has come and gone for the most part,” Soba said. “It’s very retail now, and I get it. There are bills to pay, but I want it to feel like it’s more for the community than just coming here and buying something.”

While most skate-focused spaces in the city are concentrated in Manhattan and Brooklyn, Sideshow continues to serve as a rare cultural anchor for Forest Hills and Central Queens. Its longevity is a testament not only to its adaptability but also to its dedication to fostering community and preserving the gritty, DIY roots of New York City’s skate and punk scenes.