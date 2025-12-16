Bar Enzo is celebrating the Christmas season with authentic Italian flair at their highly anticipated second annual Feast of the Seven Fishes, transforming the stylish space into the perfect setting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21.

The speakeasy-style cocktail bar, located at 10-15 43rd Ave. in Long Island City inside Greats of Craft, will feature a special dinner menu, including drinks and dessert at this family-style dinner, where loved ones and members of the community can connect over great food and family tradition.

Tickets for the event cost $125 per person, including dinner and gratuity, with cocktails and beer available for purchase and menu items including clams oreganata, whole branzino, and garlic butter shrimp with white beans and rosemary, along with a classic tiramisu for dessert and a drink menu to perfectly pair with the evening’s seafood-inspired menu.

This year, the celebration will take place on their heated, enclosed rooftop, giving guests an early Christmas dinner underneath the stars as they welcome the start of the holiday week with an incredible dinner and great company at the venue, which was inspired by Greats of Crafts owner Joe Schinco’s Italian American upbringing in Queens.

Bar Enzo officially opened last year, offering guests a cozy getaway to meet friends for cocktails. The experience begins with guests walking up a hidden staircase adorned with wallpaper recreated from the same design found in his grandparents’ home during his childhood. Once upstairs, the hallway is filled with family photos, and the bar space is adorned with vintage decor and furniture, creating a 1960s living room aesthetic that makes guests feel like they’re visiting a friend’s family home instead of just a secret bar. With Italian-inspired cocktails like Negronis and spritzes, the space is an Italian-American homage to his family and heritage, featuring special events such as Sunday Sauce, a family-style Sunday dinner, La Passata on the rooftop, and other unique gatherings designed to connect guests to community, good food, and family tradition.

Their latest event, The Feast of the Seven Fishes, inspired by the popular Italian American tradition, usually takes place on Christmas Eve; however, guests will have an opportunity to get a head start a few days early this year.

Tickets may be purchased through Resy, with the full menu and more information available on the website. For more information, follow @barenzo.nyc or make a reservation for the event here.