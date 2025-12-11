New Year’s Eve is just weeks away, and there are plenty of decisions to make, from choosing whether to go all out or host a cozy get-together at home, to finding the perfect outfit and choosing a venue to celebrate the promise of a new year when the clock strikes 12.

Whether you want to celebrate the night in style or enjoy a neighborhood gem, here are venues throughout western Queens for the perfect New Year’s Eve celebration.

Boathouse Rooftop is hosting a Great Gatsby-themed New Year’s Eve party featuring live entertainment, music by DJ Ace DaBoss, and incredible skyline views while indulging in Mediterranean-inspired food from their prefix menu. Guests can enjoy hookah, an open bar and a champagne toast when the clock strikes midnight. The sleek and upscale space is the perfect place to ring in the new year, decked out in style in Gatsby-era attire. Tickets may be purchased through their Instagram page.

32-72 Steinway St., 6th Floor, Astoria

347-242-2108

boathouserooftop.com

Instagram: @boathouserooftop

Rivercrest

Rivercrest is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration with no cover charge, featuring an evening filled with live music by DJ Jay Defiance, complimentary party favors and live ball drop coverage on their TVs with the sound on. The party starts at 10 p.m., including a complimentary toast at midnight. RSVP on their website.

33-15 Ditmars Bvld., Astoria

347-808-7887

rivercrestny.com

Instagram: @rivercrestnyc

Murphy’s Bar

Murphy’s Bar is getting ready to ring in the new year with their annual Studio 54 NYE party, where partygoers can get decked out in bell-bottom jeans, jumpsuits, platform shoes, and tie-dye while partying the night away. With a $10 open bar for an hour from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. and plenty of great food and drink to indulge, the venue is a perfect spot for a New Year’s Eve celebration.

45-01 23rd Ave., Astoria

347-242-3786

murphysbarastoria.com

Instagram: @murphysbarastoria

The Bonnie

The Bonnie is hosting a New Year’s Eve Disco Ball party, starting at 9 p.m. and running until midnight, featuring passed appetizers, fun and upbeat music to keep the energy high, and a midnight champagne toast. Guests can get dressed up in sparkling attire and get ready for an unforgettable evening with loved ones. Guests who make a dinner reservation from 6-8 p.m. can reserve the table for the night, provided they purchase a ticket. Tickets are $100 and may be booked through Resy.

29-12 23rd Ave., Astoria

718-274-2105

thebonnie.com

Instagram: @thebonniebar

Tootles and French

Tootles and French is hosting a party from 10 p.m. to midnight with all you can drink wine and beer for $40 per person, or select from an à la carte drink menu and enjoy live music. Late-night snacks and appetizers will be available for purchase throughout the night, and a complimentary champagne toast for all guests at midnight. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. RSVP through their website and enjoy a night of light-hearted fun and good spirits.

36-15 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

347-642-3012

tootlesandfrench.com

Instagram: @tootlesandfrench

Maiella

Indulge in authentic Italian cuisine and a waterfront view at Maiella’s New Year’s Eve party. Early reservations from 3-7 p.m. have a special $95 four-course menu with offerings like braised beef short ribs and lobster fra diavolo spaghetti, and dessert options like triple chocolate cake or tiramisu. Late reservations from 9 to 10:30 p.m. consist of a $150 four-course menu, a live DJ and a champagne toast at midnight. Contact the restaurant or visit their website to make a reservation.

46-10 Center Blvd., Long Island City

718-606-1770

maiellalic.com

Instagram: @maiella_lic

Lighthouse Rooftop

Lighthouse Rooftop is hosting a Couture Party to ring in the new year in style, featuring live entertainment by guest DJ FX, a prefix dinner menu, bottle packages, along with passed appetizers and a champagne toast at midnight. Open bar packages and prefix dinner reservations may be booked online.

45-15 37th St., Sunnyside

718-550-6108

lighthouserooftop.com

Instagram: @lighthouserooftop

Fresco’s Grand Cantina

Fresco’s Grand Cantina is hosting a Masquerade ball with music playing throughout the evening, festive vibes, and incredible food and drink, including an open bar, and a pre-fixe menu. Tickets for the party are $23, pre-fixe and party are $98, and open bar and party are $167.

28-50 31st St., Astoria

347-997-3070

welovefrescos.com

Instagram: @frescosgrandcantina

Salvatoria Kitchen and Bar

Salvatoria Kitchen and Bar is hosting a party beginning at 10:30 p.m. featuring a live DJ and no cover fee to attend. Whether guests want to make dinner reservations before celebrating for the rest of the evening or stop by for drinks and dancing, guests can call to make reservations for the special celebration.

31-18 Broadway, Astoria

718-777-2829

salvatoriakitchenbar.com

Instagram: @salvatoriakitchenbar

The Last Word

Join The Last Word’s New Year’s Eve Greek Night starting at 9 p.m. The evening promises great music, upbeat energy, and an unforgettable evening with friends and loved ones. Tickets are $55.20 and may be purchased online.

31-30 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

718-440-3378

tlwcocktailbar.com

Instagram: @thelastword_astoria