Photos: EHS hosts baby shower for 60 expectant mothers

Nearly 60 expectant mothers gathered for a special community baby shower celebration at EHS in Far Rockaway.
Episcopal Health Services (EHS) held a special baby shower celebration for nearly 60 expectant mothers on Friday, Dec. 19, at EHS’ clinical learning center at 19-09 Plainview Ave. in Far Rockaway.

Held in partnership with multiple community organizations, including the Campaign Against Hunger, the Queens Public Library, the Allied Foundation and Love, Nana, this baby shower provided the expecting mothers with essential baby supplies, education and support, while also encouraging early literacy and promoting baby-friendly practices.

This baby shower made for a great opportunity to celebrate and support expecting mothers in the community while also addressing the important needs within the Rockaway community.

One of the highlights of the celebration was a pop-up shopping event, in which attendees browsed the available gently used baby clothing and toys, which were provided by Love, Nana.

Love, Nana provided attendees with access to gently used baby clothing and toys in a pop-up shop.
The Queens Public Library provided children’s books that were ideal for early literacy.

Books ideal for early literacy were available, courtesy of the Queens Public Library.
Debbie Steger Cohen, RN, a board-certified lactation consultant at EHS, led a session teaching attendees about baby-friendly practices to support the healthy development of infants. This included educating them about the benefits of breastfeeding and why breast milk was more beneficial for babies.

EHS Lactation Consultant Debbie Steger Cohen, RN, provided useful demonstrations and information to attendees about breastfeeding their babies.

The Allied Foundation provided attendees with much-needed diapers, wipes and other personal care items essential for babies. Additionally, the Campaign Against Hunger provided fresh produce and canned goods.

The Allied Foundation donated diapers, wipes and personal care items for the baby shower.
Delicious food and snacks were available to attendees of the event. As those on hand enjoyed their meals, they also took part in a raffle for various items, including strollers, Pack ‘n Play vouchers, diapers and wipes.

Food was available to attendees.
A raffle was held for a variety of prizes.
Attendees lined up to grab tickets for the raffle.
The raffle prizes.
One of the raffle winners.

“[That Episcopal Health Services hosts these types of events for the community] means everything to me,” Jatear Benaet, one of the expectant mothers in attendance, said. “It means that they hear us, they see us, they know that we need help and they’re willing to give it to us.”

EHS Obstetrics and Gynecology Chair Dr. Jacqueline Marecheau, MD, FACOG, put this annual event together. She noted that this year marked the most donations received for the celebration.

“We had donations from the Allied Foundation, donations from Queens Public Library, my own department donated, as well as Love Nana and the Campaign for Hunger,” Dr. Marecheau said. “Because of the government shutdown, we felt that it was best for them and for us to help those families out that are unable to have sustenance or these [resources] around this holiday time. They were happy to donate and help and support.”

