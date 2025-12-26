How to turn your New Year’s resolutions into permanent habits

The symbolism of a new year in front of us can serve as an inspiration to finally try that fitness class, join a meet-up group, start eating healthier or work on a more positive mindset. While New Year’s resolutions can tend to fade away, that does not mean that has to be the case for everyone. The difference between turning a resolution into a daily habit can be easier to achieve when you have useful tips and tools to keep going, no matter what. If you are looking for some guidance on how to stick to your New Year’s resolution, here are some tips to keep you on the right path and turn it into a lasting habit.

Break up the goal into smaller pieces

Often, when we have a goal in mind, we can get overwhelmed by the bigger picture and feel unsure where to start, which can lead to putting it off or never even taking the first step. Instead of letting all of your ideas swirl around in your head and getting stuck, write down everything you feel you need to do toward your goal, then pick one thing on your list and start there. Real, lasting change does not happen from a sweeping change all at once but by taking small steps that are built and maintained over time.

Give yourself grace

Change takes place in five phases: precontemplation, contemplation, preparation, action and maintenance. When we have bad days or feel like we are reverting to old habits, it can seem like we are failing, but setbacks are actually part of the process. If you are regularly having a hard time with your new habit, it might mean you have to re-examine your plan or break it down even more in order to implement it regularly, but for the most part, it just means you are human and are bound to go through ups and downs throughout the process. Think of what you might tell a friend in the same situation and give yourself some of the same grace and compassion that we so easily give to others but struggle to lend to ourselves.

Quantifying

In addition to giving yourself grace for slipping up, another important tool to keep you motivated is quantifying, so that you will keep trying even when you have weeks that you did not reach 100% of your goal. For example, instead of thinking of the two days in the week you skipped, think of the four days you did what you set out to do, especially compared to beforehand when you were not doing it at all. This gives you a positive number to look at and some self-compassion, helping you to refocus and keep going.

Use social media to your benefit

Social media can be a gift or a curse, depending on your perspective and the people you choose to follow. Find individuals or accounts focused on similar goals or mindsets to get some inspiration and ideas to help you meet your goals. Instead of doomscrolling, spend the time more intentionally by watching Instagram reels or YouTube videos that offer helpful advice or mindset tips. Listen to podcasts and read books to learn something new, get different perspectives or simple daily tips to help you stick to your goals.

Tune out the naysayers

People in your life are not always going to be on board with your decisions, even when the choices you are making are for the better. There is a list of reasons this might be, but we are not here to focus on what other people think and why. It is crucial to set boundaries with individuals who might want to offer their thoughts and opinions in a way that leaves you feeling frustrated, drained or discouraged about your goals. It is one thing to offer useful insight or ideas if they are asked for feedback, but anyone offering unsolicited opinions or telling you stories of why it cannot work out or saying it is too late to change might be best to leave out of conversations regarding your goals.

Get an accountability partner

It is a great idea to find a friend who shares a similar goal to check in with and make sure you are both sticking to your plans. If you do not personally know of someone, there are plenty of Instagram pages and online groups to connect with and discuss your progress, success stories, struggles, and tips to help each other out. There are also many groups that meet in person, which offer a connection with others and a fun way to keep up with your goal.

Give yourself credit

Do not forget to give yourself props for sticking to your plan, especially through the ups and downs of the process. We are quick to criticize ourselves for coming up short, but we seldom give ourselves credit for following through on the promises we keep. If you would like, you can even keep a notebook throughout the process and record your wins or the small moments when you feel good about yourself. The voice you hear the most is your own inner monologue-make sure you are cheering yourself on even if no one else is.