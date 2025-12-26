Unlimited Body NY redefines wellness from classes to community

For over a decade, Unlimited Body NY has built a community through health and wellness, guiding members to challenge themselves at every stage of their fitness journey.

What started as a space for massage therapy and a handful of fitness classes has expanded to over a dozen classes for all ages, from bootcamp to strength training, dance classes and much more. The fitness facility, located at 27-18 23rd Ave. in Astoria, seeks to provide a space for clients to challenge themselves and take care of their body and mind, which is where owner Daniel Berrios drew inspiration from when he named the gym.

“Mindset is everything-the change starts there, and transcends into everything else in your life, and it’s the same thing with health and fitness,” said Berrios. “All throughout our lives, we encounter obstacles and limitations that will try to stop us, but it’s your mentality that is going to help you to push past that limit and find a way.”

Berrios, a Queens native, got his start in the fitness industry over 20 years ago as a personal fitness trainer and a massage therapist. He first worked at brand-name fitness gyms as a trainer before eventually branching out and working in the space where he is now, which was under different ownership at the time. After two years of building a client base and following the retirement of the prior owner in 2014, Berrios knew it was the right time to expand his vision and take over the space, which had become like a second home and a community for him and his clients. Since then, he has hired a staff of 10 instructors, and the multi-floor space continues to grow, offering a range of services to best suit the needs of his clients.

“I like to find ways to innovate and keep up with what’s new,” said Berrios. “That’s what fitness is, it’s the science of the body, so it’s always evolving-there’s always new techniques and workouts; new ways of treating people with massage therapy.”

Most recently, they’ve added adult ballet and step aerobics, along with senior classes, to encourage the older members of the community to move and connect with one another. Their complete offerings include bootcamp, kickboxing, Zumba, barre, mat Pilates, Tai Chi, belly dance, ballet, private lessons, massage therapy and nutrition. The expansive space is also available for birthday parties and small gatherings. Berrios continues to remain receptive to different ways for people in the community to utilize the space, as well as to provide newer fitness instructors with a place to begin their careers and build a client base.

“I’ve always been open to accepting brand new trainers that just got certified but don’t have the experience yet,” said Berrios. “At one time, I needed that shot, so it’s about giving back to others and giving other people a chance.”

As the new year unfolds, the fitness facility will start 2026 by focusing on mindset, hosting a potluck and vision board gathering on Jan. 3. The plans for the event are still being finalized, but will be announced on their social media.

The facility currently offers introductory promotions for those looking to try their classes, as well as a range of monthly membership options and single-class drop-in rates. For more information, visit their website or stop by the space to learn more about their pricing.

“We’ve built a community over the years and a lot of people consider this like a home and family when they come here,” said Berrios. “It’s really nice to have that energy and go through the journey of getting [members] into their best health.”