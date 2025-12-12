QPL receives $316K donation from National Grid for expanded STEM programming for teens

(Left to right) QPL Assistant Director of Children, Youth and Family Programs and Services Melissa Malanuk, National Grid Acting Director of Social Impact and Community Engagement Operations Kelly Rubbins, National Grid U.S. Vice President of U.S. Social Impact and Community Engagement Robert Simmons III, Central Library Teen Center Customer Fin Hossain, National Grid New York City External Affairs Director Eileen Cifone and QPL President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott with the $316,000 check.

The Queens Public Library hosted a check presentation ceremony to thank National Grid for its $316,000 three-year grant to expand teen STEM programs across all its locations in the borough on Thursday, Dec. 11, at the Central Library, located at 89-11 Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica.

This funding will help in supporting the creation, piloting and expansion of STEM programs designed to increase access to robotics, coding and other technology-driven learning opportunities among youths. As a result, it will also help youths improve their college and career readiness skills, their problem-solving abilities and teamwork.

“This generous investment will allow us to expand and enhance our STEM programming for teens, giving them greater access to opportunities to develop critical skills, prepare for college and careers, strengthen their confidence and spark their curiosity,” Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott said. “We are deeply grateful to National Grid for its ongoing support of the Library and look forward to our continued work together.”

Following a pilot phase, these STEM programs will be available across all 22 Queens Public Library locations in their tech maker hubs, referred to as “Teen Innovation Stations.” The Teen Innovation Stations help deliver hands-on technology education across the borough, including the neighborhoods that are not within immediate reach of the Queen Public Library’s five full-service teen centers.

In 2026, the Queens Public Library will be collaborating with teen representatives, local STEM educators, museum partners and National Grid professionals to identify topics in the field of STEM, design a series of hands-on workshops and pilot them at three of the Teen Innovation Stations. These multi-session programs will offer local youths project-based learning, opportunities to meet role models in STEM and the chance to show off their projects in a final presentation.

“Our partnership with Queens Public Library reflects our belief that reliable energy and reliable access to opportunity go hand in hand,” National Grid US Vice President of Social Impact Robert Simmons said. “This investment will help equip young people across Queens and beyond with STEM skills, hands-on technology and creative learning spaces they need to explore new ideas, build confidence and power their own futures.”

Once the program expands to all 22 Innovation Stations, it is expected to serve around 2,500 teens across Queens. Those interested in learning more about the teen services and programs offered by the Queens Public Library can click here.

For over 30 years, the Queens Public Library and National Grid have collaborated to make several hands-on after-school learning opportunities for youths in Queens. This includes National Grid’s Project C supporting the renovation, beautification and planting of native gardens at five of the library’s branches in 2022 through its expanded Grid for Good program.