If the bitter cold and shorter winter days have you in a slump lately, a good stretch and a dose of mindfulness might be just what your body needs to make it through to the spring.

The Yoga Room, located at 38-01 35th Ave. in Astoria, offers a peaceful escape from the day’s stress with classes like hot yoga and vinyasa, as well as a range of health and wellness workshops throughout the winter and beyond to boost your overall wellness and connect with others at the expansive space.

The Yoga Room has been a mainstay in the western Queens community for over 20 years since first opening in 2003. It was founded by owners Martin Kerestes and his wife, Zhana Galjasevic , who initially sought to provide a yoga studio for the Astoria community at a time when the mindful practice was scarce in the neighborhood. Since then, they’ve expanded to a second business, PilatesWorks, at 10-91A Jackson Ave. in Long Island City, which focuses on classical reformer Pilates classes. Both studios offer a range of services, whether clients want to get in better shape or quiet their minds and lower stress levels.

“My wife had a vision to bring yoga to the community and we grew into the biggest studios by far in Queens,” said Kerestes. “The Astoria studio on 35th Avenue now focuses on various styles of hot yoga as well as vinyasa yoga flow, regular vinyasa foundation classes, and we have a big mat Pilates, barre, and sculpt and tone program.”

The Yoga Room hosts around 80 classes a week, from early morning to evening with a variety of offerings, whether you’re trying out the space for the first time or have been visiting the studio since it opened. With classes like Stretch and Restore, a breath-centered class that flows through stretches and movements to benefit the body and mind, to Barre Fit, which targets your legs, glutes, and abs for a killer workout to get in incredible shape, the space has something for all levels and provides a place for individuals to meet and connect with others in the neighborhood and focus on wellness and health.

“We have clients and teachers that have been with us for 20 plus years and some clients that started with us 23 years ago and are now senior teachers,” said Kerestes. “It’s a welcoming space for everybody.”

While the studio offers mat Pilates, for those who’d like to explore the art of classical reformer Pilates, their LIC location is a great place to try in addition to their classes at The Yoga Room. PilatesWorks originally started as an extension of their Astoria location in 2009, but later became the go-to space it is now since 2017 for a range of Pilates classes. While Mat Pilates focuses on core strength, flexibility, and foundational movements, Reformer Pilates provides a more dynamic, full-body challenge. The studio’s equipment includes balanced body reformers and towers, Wunda chairs, Cadillac cranes, ladder barrels, and more. Beginners can start with mat Pilates at The Yoga Room and learn the basics. If they’re ready for a new challenge, they can then explore PilatesWorks.

“Classes are much smaller with a max of 7 people per class,” said Kerestes. “For those looking for more individualized classes we also have private and duet lessons.”

As the new year unfolds, their Astoria location is scheduled to host a range of workshops throughout January, from breathwork workshops to Hot Yin and Meridian Yoga Therapy, allowing people to connect with others, focus on their mindset, and unwind. As the mindful space marks another year of wellness in the western Queens community, the studios hope to welcome even more individuals to explore both the yoga and Pilates studios for themselves and discover a new way to cultivate mindfulness and improve their wellbeing.

“All our classes are open level and because teachers are so knowledgeable and you get individual attention, they shouldn’t be afraid to jump in,” said Kerestes. “It’s a great way to disconnect from your phone and all the distractions out there and focus on yourself and your goals in the new year.”

For more information or to view their class schedules, visit The Yoga Room and PilatesWorks websites.