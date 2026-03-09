Permits filed for mixed-use building with 26 residences in Astoria

Permits have been filed for the construction of an 11-story mixed-use building with 26 housing units at 28-23 31st St. in Astoria.

The proposed building would be 115 feet tall and span 21,119 square feet of space, with the residential space accounting for 18,621 square feet and the commercial space making up the other 2,498 square feet. With an average unit scope of 716 square feet, the residential units will most likely be rentals.

In addition to the residential and commercial spaces, the building would also have a cellar and a rear yard 25 feet in length.

There are multiple forms of mass transportation found close to the property. This includes the 30th Avenue and Astoria Boulevard subway stations, which provide service for the N and W trains, and bus stops for the Q18 line. Other notable nearby features include Athens Square, P.S. 234 The School of Performing Arts and STEAM, Q300 The 30th Avenue School and Saint Demetrios Preparatory.

The building applications were submitted by Marios Mouzouris of Marvan Properties Inc. The architect of record is listed as Harriet C. Nikakis of HCN Architects.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed for the current structure at 28-23 31st St. An estimated completion date for construction has not yet been provided.