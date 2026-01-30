Love is in the air at Q.E.D. Astoria, who have a line-up of fun Valentine’s events for couples and Galentine’s get-togethers, including comedy shows, movie screenings and more.

The multi-purpose art space, located at 27-16 23rd Ave. in Astoria, has events for the first two weekends of February to celebrate the holiday of love, including an all-women comedy show, a drag brunch, and a burlesque show.

Whether you and your honey are looking for a fun and unique way to celebrate Valentine’s or you’re overdue for a meet-up with the girls, Q.E.D.’s lineup of events is bound to have something for everyone to love.

Saturday, Feb. 7, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

This fundraising market offers an afternoon of handmade crafts, romantic reads, and self-care products while raising money and awareness for the Palestinian community here in Queens, as well as those overseas living through the genocide. The free event features tarot readings, and drinks are available for purchase, so guests can spend the afternoon perusing the market and enjoying a light-hearted time with friends or solo while supporting an important cause.

Sunday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m.

Team Edward and Team Jacob live on in this screening double feature, featuring the films that started and ended the epic saga: “Twilight” (2008) and “Breaking Dawn Pt. 2” (2012). Why pretend to understand football on Superbowl Sunday if it’s not your thing and instead immerse yourself in simpler times when the hot button questions included if you’d rather be a vampire or werewolf and which of the Cullens’ special powers you’d rather have. The event is $15 per person and includes jello shots for teams Edward and Jacob.

Wednesday, Feb. 11, 7:45 p.m.

This event features six newbie burlesque dancers who are set to test out their new acts for audiences. Why not make Wednesday nights a little more interesting with this fun and unique event to carry you through to the weekend? Bring your friends and your tipping dollars and make weeknights after work a little more fun. Tickets cost $13 per person.

Thursday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m.

Ladies First Astoria is bringing girls’ night to Q.E.D. with sleepover night vibes, including your comfiest casual attire, great movies, and a room filled with incredible energy and unforgettable memories. Head to LFA’s Instagram to cast your vote for the film of the evening and get your ticket while space is still available. Tickets are $20 each and include popcorn and candy.

Friday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m.

If love is the last thing on your mind, then this event hosted by Debbie Chou, might be just what you need, featuring covers, original songs, and sing-alongs at this fourth annual Anti-Valentine’s event. Chou will be accompanied by artists such as Libby Boland, Doug Fallone, Hannah Lieberman, Natalia McCarty, Sam Weisberg, and more special guests to be announced. Tickets are $12.

Friday, Feb. 13, 9:30 p.m.

Start your Valentine’s Day weekend with this all-women pro comedy show, headlined by Sue Funke, who is set to release her debut comedy album. Her newest release takes on modern romance that’s bound to get laughs beyond Feb. 14, perfect for a Galentine’s Day get-together. Tickets for the event are $15-$20 per person.

Saturday, Feb. 14, 11 a.m.

This murder-mystery drag brunch lets guests solve a murder, sample hooch, and take a step back in time to 1927, when the story is set as the deadliest hooch contest of the century, in a library in Bathtub. NJ intertwines with the town’s first drag show. Tickets for this fun and interactive event cost $60 each and include brunch and four alcoholic drinks at the bar.

Saturday, Feb. 14, 9:30 p.m.

If candlelit dinners and staring into each other’s eyes at a crowded restaurant isn’t your idea of fun, then why not make things a little less intense at this date night comedy show featuring an all-star lineup, including Thash Mose (Comics to Watch) and Myq Kaplan (Comedy Central, The Tonight Show, Seth Meyers). Tickets are $15-$20 per person.