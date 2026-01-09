CM Ung appointed temporary chair of the Committee on Rules, Privileges and Elections

Councilwoman Sandra Ung, who represents Flushing, was appointed temporary chair of the Committee on Rules, Privileges and Elections by newly elected Speaker Julie Menin during the 2026 Charter Meeting of the New York City Council on Jan. 7.

Ung succeeds Councilman Keith Powers, who served two full terms in the council but could not run for re-election due to term limits. Powers was recently named the Democratic candidate for Assembly District 74 in a special election that will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The rules committee plays a central role in City Council’s governance by overseeing internal operations, committee functions and the council’s procedural framework, and ensuring rules for meetings, voting and member conduct are clear, transparent and consistent.

Ung will lead the committee during her temporary leadership to help review and advance committee assignments for the upcoming Jan. 15 hearing. In this role, she will help set the foundation for the new legislative session.

“I want to thank Speaker Julie Menin for entrusting me with this important role as temporary Chair of the Committee on Rules, Privileges and Elections,” Ung said. “Good governance starts with clear rules, fair processes and respect for the institution we serve, and this committee is at the heart of that mission. I look forward to working with my colleagues to finalize committee assignments so the City Council can begin the important work entrusted to us by the voters of the City of New York.”

According to Ung’s office, Menin’s leadership appointments mark the beginning of a new legislative chapter for the council, setting the structure that will guide its policy priorities for the coming term.