Construction progressing on six mid-rise buildings in Astoria

Construction is moving along for six upcoming mid-rise residential and commercial buildings around the main 31st Street corridor in Astoria.

Topping out recently occurred at the future site of a 6-story residential building at 23-60 31st Ave. The building will span 10,771 square feet and have ten housing units, with an average unit scope of 922 square feet. The structure, which was designed by Tan Architect and is being developed by Calvin Danzig, is now in the process of being framed with metal studs and concrete masonry units. While this building has been built to its pinnacle, facade installation has not yet started. The completed structure will feature a warm white exterior with pocketed terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows. Construction is on track to finish at some point in 2026.

Exterior work is progressing on a 5-story residential building at 23-42 31st Drive. The windows are now in place on the 50-foot-tall structure, with insulation boards surrounding them behind the scaffolding and netting. Facade installation has not begun yet. The completed building will cover 15,000 square feet and feature 22 residential units, parking spaces for 11 vehicles and a roof deck. It was designed by Michael Muroff Architect LLC. Bassaly Development is building it, with an expected completion in the second half of 2026.

An upcoming 7-story mixed-use building at 33-10 38th Ave. is also at the exterior work stage. The 70-foot-tall structure, designed by Gerald Caliendo Architects for Welling and Main LLC, has been topped out and a grid of windows surrounded by blue insulation boards is in place. A light gray exterior insulation and finish system has been added to the blank lot line walls. The main northern elevation still needs facade installation. The completed building will span 16,760 square feet, including 2,972 square feet of commercial space, 20 rental units with an average unit scope of 689 square feet, a rear yard 36 feet in length and ten open parking spaces.

The building is on track to finish construction this spring. The completed building will have a brick facade that surrounds a symmetrical fenestration, with tall rectangular windows flanked on both ends by stacks of balconies. Floor-to-ceiling glass will clad the second story. Additionally, the seventh floor will have a central setback to make space for a private terrace. The eastern corner of the first floor will have a garage entrance.

Demolition is almost finished at 32-20 38th Ave., the future site of a 13-story mixed-use building. The structure will span 116,695 square feet and include 87 condominiums with an average unit scope of 1,327 square feet and 1,241 square feet of commercial space. J. Frankl Architects designed the building that will replace the demolished structure at 32-20 38th Ave. A majority of the remnants of the previous building have been removed from the site.

A 7-story residential building at 25-23 Newtown Ave. is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. The exterior of the 70-foot-tall structure is already done. Its facade is made up of red brick surrounding large industrial-style windows with black frames and spandrels. Finishing touches are being applied to the ground level. The main southern elevation features stacks of balconies on both ends. There is a setback on the eastern end of the seventh floor that is lined with railings for a terrace. Light-gray exterior insulation and finish systems cover the windowless lot-line walls.

Designed by Gerald Caliendo Architects, the building will cover 30,402 square feet and have 27 housing units, a cellar level, a rear yard 55 feet in length and 16 parking spaces.

Progress is also being made on a 7-story commercial building at 31-09 Newtown Ave. The work there involves adding two more floors to the current 5-story structure rather than the construction of an entirely new building. The facade is being re-clad, with most of the lower levels already enclosed by a new glass curtain wall. The western end has not yet been enclosed. Scaffolding and construction netting currently cover the new upper levels. The 3111 Town, LLC developed this building expansion. When completed, the upper levels will be enclosed by gray brick, which will surround the main glass wall. A terrace on the top floor will have a glass railing. Construction should wrap up later this year.