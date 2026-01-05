Photos: EHS hosts event in honor of Diabetes Awareness Month

Several Far Rockaway community members gathered at EHS in Far Rockaway for a diabetes awareness event last November.

In honor of Diabetes Awareness Month, Episcopal Health Services (EHS) hosted a special hybrid community event on Wednesday, Nov. 19, in the clinical learning center of the hospital, located at 19-09 Plainview Ave. in Far Rockaway.

The diabetes awareness event featured a panel discussion, healthy food demonstrations and free health screenings for those in attendance.

Speakers at the panel included EHS Chief of Cardiology Dheeraj Khurana, MD, EHS Internal Medicine and Primary Care Physician Karina Appel, MD, and EHS Nutritionist Nicole Smith, RD, CDN.

The speakers and demonstrations went over diabetes management, healthy lifestyle habits and the connection between diabetes and heart disease.

EHS determined in its most recent Community Health Needs Assessment that approximately 10.7% of adults in Queens and 9% of adults in Nassau County have diabetes. Rates were found to be even higher in Far Rockaway.

The main purposes for this event were to raise awareness about diabetes, promote early detection and provide free health screenings to members of the community while also educating them on diabetes.

In addition to community members, the event was also attended by executive leaders and team members from EHS.

“The prevalence of diabetes correlates strongly with neighborhood poverty and very high poverty areas,” EHS Chief Social Impact Officer Vanessa Nazario said. “Queens also faces significant diabetes related complications. In fact, in 2022, there were approximately 37 diabetes related lower extremity amputations per 100,000 adults in Queens. Moreover, among Medicaid beneficiaries in Queens, nearly 11% have been diagnosed with diabetes, highlighting how this disease disproportionately affects lower-income populations. Given this context, understanding diabetes and, more importantly, how to manage it effectively, is not just a medical issue, but a critical equity issue for our community.”

Those on hand for the event had access to light refreshments.