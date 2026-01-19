Glendale Property Owner’s Association talks DEP downspouts, real estate trends and more at first meeting of 2026

The Glendale Property Owners Association (GPOA) met for the first time this year at American Legion Outpost 1185 in Glendale to discuss old and new business; discussing the recent Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) crackdown on illegal downspout connections, the current state of the housing market and more. The meetings take place on the third Thursday of every month, this time on Jan. 15, at Outpost 1185 located at 68-01 Cooper Ave.

The GPOA will be discontinuing its phone call reminder service due to the high cost to contact the around 400 people on the list. Instead, those interested in becoming a member can email the GPOA to join the mailing list or simply attend one of the upcoming meetings.

The GPOA helped Public Advocate Jumaane Williams push through a new bill in 2025 that requires the DEP to clear catch basins that collect rainwater to prevent floods within eight days of receiving a 311 complaint. Co-sponsored by Council Member Joann Ariola and former Council Member Robert Holden, the DEP must now submit annual reports on the inspection, cleanup, and maintenance of catch basins in each community district. Catch basins clogged with fall leaves were a major cause of the significant flooding that occurred late last year the week of Halloween, with residential streets and underpasses filling with water, including Cooper Avenue, and slowing down traffic at the height of rush hour.

“Usually, when we pull in a complaint for a catch basin, it goes to the bottom of the barrel of complaints with DEP, and it’s taken care of whenever they have resources. We are seeing an uptick in flooding, not in ocean-side areas, and that’s because of that poor infrastructure,” said GPOA Board Member Michelle Cook Lopez. “We have to keep on top of all these agencies with all of these reports, but it’s better that we know now, so that we have proof that there is an issue that the tax basin hasn’t been touched in a while.”

Glendale homeowners were also concerned about the recent letters from the DEP, alerting them to disconnect gutters and downspouts from the pipes connecting them directly to the sewers and allow the water to flow into their yards or storm catch basins on the streets, fearing the change could cause more severe flooding. A DEP spokesperson stated they notified homeowners who were connecting directly to sanitary sewers, which are only for wastewater in need of treatment, and the reduction in water will actually reduce backups and floods from the overloaded system. A representative has not yet responded when asked if the DEP will alert homeowners before inspections and accessing property.

The meeting also included a surprise visit from real estate agent Chris Chandler, who recently moved his business to Glendale from Woodhaven several months ago. According to Chandler, who did research on his neighborhood, there are about 15 homes currently on the market with an average turnaround rate of just 45-60 days. In the past few years, homes have been selling below market value, but have since risen back up to sell about 3-5% above asking price.

“Since interest rates are finally starting to trickle down a little bit, that’s starting to push the house values up,” Chandler said when asked by one of the members. “I would say the biggest contributor is probably the interest rates. A lot of people have been paying attention to the interest rates.”

Ingrid Huber, former president of the Glendale Kiwanis Club and current member, announced that the notable non-profit is hosting a fundraising “paint and sip” event on he evening of Feb. 7, costing $35 and with about 20 spots still open to those interested in joining. All proceeds will go to St. Mary’s Hospital for Children, Queens’ largest children’s hospital, located in Flushing. For those looking to come for the upcoming holiday, Schwille-Angelo Funeral Home will be hosting a Valentine’s Day social on the same day at the Monsignor Sherman Council. Located at 79-03 Myrtle Ave. in Glendale, members of the GPOA were happy to know it’s not taking place within the funeral home itself.