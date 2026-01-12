Your guide to the newest culinary adventures in Queens

If you’re looking for somewhere new to explore this weekend, there are plenty of new openings on Queens’ dining scene. From a cozy bubble tea shop to a long-awaited Colombian restaurant opening, here are some of the latest places to explore for your next culinary adventure.

Sol de Colombia

Sol de Colombia had its long-awaited opening last month, in the space formerly occupied by Tequila Sunrise. The Colombian bakery and restaurant offers authentic dishes, such as bandeja paisa, alongside freshly baked goods, including empanadas and pastries. The sleek and stylish space is filled with flowers and offers a lively atmosphere, making it an ideal spot for enjoying food and drinks in the neighborhood.

34-47 Bell Blvd., Bayside

718-819-8135

Instagram: @soldecolombiany

Butterfield Market

Butterfield Market is making its way to Queens for the first time with a grand opening set for Jan. 12. The Upper East Side staple, which has been around for over a century, features an expansive space that includes a grocery section, a kitchen, and a bakery with freshly made goods. Customers should make sure to stop by their signature froyo station or grab a coffee at their cafe. The new addition is a perfect place to stop by for lunch or to pick up specialty groceries and artisanal goods.

29-17 40th Ave., LIC

butterfieldmarket.com

Instagram: @butterfieldnyc

Makina Cafe

Makina Cafe made its long-awaited grand opening last month in Sunnyside, after the brand built a name for itself as the first Eritrean-Ethiopian food truck in NYC, as well as a location on Governors Island. Their brick-and-mortar expansion features a cozy and stylish space, serving authentic dishes such as chicken or beef tibs, as well as delicious specialty cocktails.

45-14 48th Ave., Sunnyside

917-426-5649

makinacafenyc.com

Instagram: @makinacafe

Tacos Don Jose

Taco aficionados have a new spot to explore with the opening of Tacos Don Jose in Corona. The cozy space specializes in authentic tacos made with in-house-made tortillas, as well as options like their al pastor tacos, featuring freshly grilled pineapple, and other options like carnitas asada. The space focuses on simplicity and quality flavors, with each taco coming out fresh and delicious.

37-81 103rd St., Corona

Instagram: @tacosdonjose1

Lattea Cafe

Lattea Cafe is a new boba spot that recently opened on Bell Blvd., offering a wide variety of drinks, from brown sugar bubble tea to cheese foam peach oolong and uji matcha milk tea. The cozy cafe also offers coffee drinks, such as espresso and caramel macchiato, as well as small bites like fresh cream with strawberries on milk bread, making it a perfect place to meet with friends or stop by during the day for a midday pick-me-up.

43-19 Bell Blvd., Bayside

347-836-8831

Instagram: latteacafe