Speaker Menin visits Flushing, announces Ung as deputy leader of City Council

NYC Council Speaker Julie Menin visited Flushing on Thursday to formally announce Council Member Sandra Ung’s appointment to deputy leader of the city council during a press conference at Selfhelp Benjamin Rosenthal Prince Street Older Adult Center.

Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, visited Flushing on Jan. 22 to formally introduce Council Member Sandra Ung as deputy leader of the council during a conference at the Selfhelp’s Benjamin Rosenthal Prince Street Older Adult Center.

Ung’s installation marks the first time an Asian American has been formally appointed to a council leadership title, according to a news release from Ung’s office.

As deputy leader, Ung will support Menin in overseeing the council’s legislative agenda, internal operations and citywide initiatives.

Ung just began her third term serving District 20, serving on the council’s leadership team for the past two years and as a member of the council’s Budget Negotiation Team, where she helped shape multiple city budgets.

Not only is she proud to accept the role of deputy leader, Ung said, but she expressed excitement to work with Menin delivering the council’s agenda. Ung said she has worked with Menin for the past four years and has deep respect for the speaker.

“As a council member, [Menin] introduced and passed legislation that had a tremendous impact on working families in our communities,” Ung said. “I am honored by the trust she has placed in me, and I am ready to get to work.”

During last week’s press conference, Menin underscored Ung’s leadership, experience, legal background and understanding of government operations as reasons she appointed the councilwoman to the position.

“Council Member Ung is a lawyer, lifelong public servant and phenomenal leader on behalf of Queens families, seniors and workers,” Menin said. “She is also a close friend of mine in the City Council, and I was proud to join her today in Flushing to celebrate her appointment as deputy leader.”

Menin said she has an ambitious agenda to build more affordable housing, lower healthcare costs and restore trust in the city government. In order to execute this vision, she said having strong partners like Ung is essential for its success.

Ung and Menin also highlighted Selfhelp’s upcoming affordable housing project, the news release continued, providing an example of the type of work that will shape the council’s priorities over the next four years.

In Fiscal Year 2025 alone, Ung secured $1.5 million to support the construction of a 100% affordable, 100% senior housing development known as Kissena House. The development, which is expected to open in 2027, will add 111 affordable senior units and become the seventh building on Selfhelp’s Flushing campus, according to the news release.

Both officials emphasized that creating a more livable New York requires bold solutions to affordability — especially when it comes to housing. Ung noted that projects like Kissena House demonstrate what’s possible when the city invests in long-term affordability and respects the needs of older adults.

“If we want families to be able to put down roots and seniors to age in place in the communities they helped build, we must build more affordable housing,” Ung said. “That is how we ensure New York remains a city where people can raise children, care for aging parents and live with dignity at every stage of life.”

Stuart Kaplan, CEO of Selfhelp Community Services, said he was thrilled to have Ung as deputy leader of the council. “Sandra has been a steadfast advocate for Queens’ older adults and a wonderful partner to our organization as we work to tackle the housing and cost-of-living crisis impacting aging adults,” he said.

He added that Selfhelp is also grateful to Menin for her commitment to secure more high-quality, affordable housing for older adults across the city. In particular, he said the team is looking forward to collaborating with the council to advance more projects like Kissena House.

“As our city takes bold action to alleviate housing instability for older adults, mission-driven developers like Selfhelp stand at the ready to meet this moment,” Kaplan said.

Ung, who has worked extensively with Selfhelp during her time serving on the council, said her work with senior communities has given her firsthand knowledge of the city’s pressing need for affordable housing.

However, she said partnering with Menin will help facilitate more of those projects.

“I have represented the seniors at Selfhelp for many years, and I know firsthand how urgently our city needs more affordable housing,” Ung said. “Under Speaker Menin’s leadership, I am confident we can tackle these challenges by supporting innovative housing solutions and delivering for the families and communities who depend on us.”