CM Ung appointed deputy leader of the New York City Council

Council Member Sandra Ung, appointed to serve as deputy leader of the New York City Council on Jan. 15, joined Speaker Julie Menin and the rest of the council’s leadership team after committee assignments were approved for the new four-year term.

Council Member Sandra Ung has been appointed to serve as deputy leader of the New York City Council under newly elected Speaker Julie Menin, as well as chair of the Committee on Rules, Privileges, Elections, Standards and Ethics, during a council meeting on Jan. 15.

In this role, Ung will have jurisdiction over the council’s structure and organization, appointments, and practices and policies related to ethics and oversight of the Conflicts of Interest Board.

“I am proud to accept the role of deputy leader in the New York City Council, and as the chair of the Committee on Rules,” Ung said in a news release from her office.

All committee appointees will serve in their respective positions for the following four-year term.

On Jan. 1, Ung began her third term representing District 20, which includes Flushing, Mitchell-Linden, Murray Hill, Queensboro Hill and Fresh Meadows.

According to a news release from Ung’s office, she brings substantial experience and a deep understanding of government operations to the position. Over the past two years, she has served as a member of the council’s Budget Negotiation Team, where she played a key role in shaping multiple city budgets.

She is also a longstanding member of the council’s leadership team, previously serving as chair of the Committee on Governmental Operations, State and Federal Legislation, as well as chair of the Committee on Standards and Ethics.

Ung’s office said her appointment to the leadership team builds upon her record of service, policy expertise and steadfast advocacy for working families, immigrants and seniors across New York City.

As deputy leader, Ung said she will support Menin in overseeing the council’s legislative agenda, internal operations and citywide initiatives.

Ung has long admired Menin’s career, she said, which has only grown during the last four years Ung has served alongside her colleague in the city council.

“I am honored by the trust she has placed in me, and I am ready to get to work,” Ung said. “I look forward to working with Speaker Menin to advance an agenda that focuses on making the city livable for all New Yorkers.”