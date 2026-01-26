Three Queens chefs named 2026 James Beard semifinalists

The James Beard 2026 semifinalists have been revealed, and Queens is well-represented with three standout chefs making the prestigious cut this year.

On Jan. 21, the James Beard Foundation announced 510 semifinalists for the Restaurant and Chef Awards who were selected across 25 categories, including Best New Restaurant and Best Chef, along with three completely new categories that were added this year, such as Best New Bar, Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service, and Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service.

In a borough as diverse and delicious as Queens, it’s no surprise that all three semifinalists were for Best Chef, including Hooni Kim of Meju in Long Island City, Yvan Lemoine of Tourmaline in Forest Hills and Rafiq Salim of Rolo’s of Ridgewood. The three Queens chefs join 39 chefs in New York City selected from over 10,000 submitted recommendations from throughout the U.S.

Queens has made quite a name for itself for its wide array of delicious and authentic cuisine from all over the world. Meju, located at 5-28 49th Ave. in Long Island City. is a highly rated Michelin-recognized Korean restaurant hidden behind a banchan shop, with popular dishes curated by Kim, which focus on traditional Korean fermentation and showcase house-made doenjang, gochujang, and ganjang.

Tourmaline, located at 106-17 Metropolitan Ave. in Forest Hills, opened earlier this summer and is led by Lemoine. It’s known for its seasonal menus and dining experience that blends modern American cuisine with classic French cooking techniques. The space quickly gained attention for the Michelin-starred chef’s storytelling through their menus, along with the restaurant’s intimate, low-lit vibe.

Rolo’s, located at 8-53 Onderdonk Ave. in Ridgewood, is a Michelin guide-recognized eatery, hailed for its wood-fired bar and grill with dishes from two-sheet lasagna verde to the wagyu steak with herb butter. The eatery, which has been open since 2021, earned a Bib Gourmand rating for its high-quality, wood-fired, house-made cuisine and seasonal dishes, served at affordable prices.

Following the announcement of the semi-finalists, the list will be further narrowed down to the final nominees on March 31, and on June 15, the winners will be announced at the official awards ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

In the meantime, customers from Queens and beyond are welcome to explore the menus and dining experiences of these nominated chefs’ restaurants, and to discover a new place or show love to a favorite in the neighborhood.

To view the full list of James Beard 2026 semifinalists, visit their website.