New year, new shows! What’s coming to Queens Theatre this winter and spring

Queens Theatre, located at 14 United Nations Avenue South in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, is kicking off the new year with a round of shows and performances sure to satisfy audiences of all ages.

The 472-seat Claire Shulman Theatre will host an array of shows starting in February, with tickets already on sale for programs going into April. From classics written by Shakespeare and Charles Dickens to musical tributes and family-friendly entertainment, the theater continues its mission to provide quality and diverse programming to over 2 million people who call Queens home.

‘Not So Lucky Valentine’s Day’

Friday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m.

Need a laugh to get through the heartache of Valentine’s Day? Join Esther the Cuban Comic for a hilarious evening of jokes and bad luck as comedy headliner Oscar Collazos celebrates Friday the 13th and Valentine’s Day all in one show. The program features music by DJ Johnny Dee and comedy performances by Ana Paula Guajardo, Brittany Brave, Rashad Bashir and Jay Moreno. Tickets are $25 and recommended for adults only. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Thursday, Feb. 26, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 1, at 3 p.m.

Step into the world of William Shakespeare’s crowd-pleasing comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” as the Acting Company brings mirth, music, magic and mayhem to the Claire Shulman Theatre. Directed by Risa Brainin, a seasoned director with a fresh take on the classic, the show follows a pair of young lovers as they flee to the forest and encounter a mischievous fairy that unleashes the power of a mystical flower causing chaos among the eclectic cast of characters. Tickets are $35-45 and recommended for teens and adults. The run time is two hours with a 15-minute intermission.

‘Great Expectations’

Saturday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Nikki Massoud’s adaptation of Charles’ Dicken’s novel “Great Expectations” reinvigorates the story with a hearty display of humor, drama and surprises. Following the story of working-class orphan Pip, the audience can expect a spirited performance that explores themes of integrity, loyalty and love. The show is directed by Devin Brain and performed by the Acting Company. Tickets are $35-45 and recommended for teens and adults. The run time is two hours with a 15-minute intermission.

‘Hotel California’

Friday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Fans of the Eagles are sure to enjoy Hotel California, the original Eagles tribute band, as they bring the band’s biggest hits such as “Take It Easy,” “One of These Nights,” “The Long Run,” and the titular hit “Hotel California,” to the Claire Shulman Theatre. For over three decades, the tribute band has toured the world performing for audiences of all ages and sizes. Tickets are $53.50 and are non-refundable, non-exchangeable and final sale.

‘The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System’

Sunday, April 19 at 1 and 4 p.m.

Enjoy the familiar charm of the beloved children’s show “The Magic School Bus” and take a wacky journey through the solar system as Ms. Frizzle teaches her students, and the audience, about the atmosphere on Mercury, Venus and Mars on an epic interplanetary field trip. During the show’s one-hour run time, kids and adults alike will explore the galaxy and learn about teamwork to get back home. Regular tickets are $25 and supporter tickets are $35. The show is recommended for kids ages 4-10.