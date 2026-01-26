Crafting the perfect solo Valentine’s Day in western Queens.

Whether you’re coupled up or rolling solo, Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to press pause and prioritize yourself. It’s a day to unwind, indulge, and explore—whether that means a relaxing afternoon at the spa or a high-energy fitness class to shake up your routine.

If you’re ready to be your own best date, here is your guide to celebrating self-love in western Queens for Valentine’s Day weekend.

Unwind

Muse Skin Lab

Muse Skin Lab offers a range of skin care services for an afternoon of relaxation while getting your best hydrated glow, with facials like the radiant hour, which deeply cleanses and hydrates the skin, or give your skin an extra boost with the deluxe facial, which includes LED light therapy and a shoulder and neck massage. The space also offers lash extensions, making it the perfect day for self-care and beauty.

23-20 Broadway, Astoria

929-463-3510

museskinlabnyc.com

Instagram: @museskinlabnyc

Kata Spa and Wellness

Relax and unwind with services from deep tissue to Swedish massage at this cozy spa facility for a day of stress relief and ultimate relaxation. The facility also offers services such as hot stone and prenatal massage, and is a perfect place for pain relief, with a serene atmosphere and relaxing music.

47-46 Vernon Blvd., LIC

718-361-8482

Kataspa.net

Forte Lab

Forte Lab is a fitness and recovery center with a range of group classes to break a sweat and have fun, including strength training and relaxing yoga, as well as recovery services such as a cold plunge, stretching classes, and a sauna. Whether you want to drop in for the day or treat yourself to a membership, the facility is worth it for the ultimate self-care for your body and mind.

38-05 20th Ave., Astoria

718-309-2176

fortelabnyc.com

Instagram: @fortelabnyc

Indulge

Morning Brunch and Cafe

Morning Brunch and Cafe specializes in Asian fusion dishes for breakfast and lunch, including handmade dumplings, the wake-up omelette, and stir-fried chicken with ginger sauce over rice. The cafe has a cozy and intimate atmosphere with couches and hanging plants for a quiet morning or afternoon indulging in handmade dishes and enjoying drinks like a caramel banana latte and jasmine strawberry milk tea.

27-20 42nd Road, LIC

718-808-1969

Instagram: @Morningbrunchcafe11101

Tootles and French Valentine’s Day brunch

Tootles and French is hosting a special Valentine’s Day brunch with a prix fixe menu for $35 per person, including appetizers like fried olives, shishito peppers, or a mixed green salad, and a choice of one entree with options like pink pancakes made with mixed berries, tres leches sauce and powdered sugar or the fried chicken croissant.

36-15 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

347-642-3012

tootlesandfrench.com

Instagram: @tootlesandfrench

Zen Astoria

If you need an excuse to get dressed up and treat yourself to dinner, Zen Astoria is perfect for any kind of date night, whether it’s with company or on your own. The venue has an upscale atmosphere, with low lights, pretty decor, and plenty of cozy seating. The menu features dishes like ahi tuna and tobiko tartare, and entrees like baked stuffed lobster. At the end of the meal, their dessert menu has plenty to explore, from matcha lava cake to ube cheesecake, as well as delicious specialty cocktails.

37-20 30th Ave., Astoria

Zenastoria.com

Instagram: @zen_astoria

Explore

Marlene Yu

Marlene Yu is an art museum featuring Yu’s work including an array of nature-inspired, mural-sized abstract expressionist paintings. The multilevel venue offers a unique way to spend the afternoon, enjoying the art space’s serenity while tapping into your creative side. The museum is usually open on select days on the weekend and costs $20 to visit.

36-58 37th St., LIC

347-674-0005

Marleneyumuseum.org

Instagram: @marleneyumuseum

MoMA PS1

Explore an array of artists’ exhibits and installations, including a variety of work that is currently on display by local and NYC-based artists and beyond. The museum now has free admission and provides a fun opportunity to discover an array of exhibits includin Ayoung Kim’s Delivery Dancer Codex and Homeroom: La Escuela at the contemporary art museum.

22-25 Jackson Ave., LIC

718-784-2086

Momaps1.org

Instagram: @momaps1

Speed dating for music lovers

Oliver’s is hosting a speed-dating event for music lovers, featuring a mixer followed by karaoke, and includes one complimentary drink. Whether you make a special connection or not, the event provides a fun way to meet new people and practice your karaoke skills. The event is geared toward ages 28-42, and those interested can register in advance through Quest for Connection NYC.

Wednesday, Feb. 11, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Oliver’s Astoria

37-19 Broadway, Astoria

oliversastoria.com

Instagram: @oliversastoria

Create

Sip and Craft

Glass Cherry and Murphy’s Bar are hosting a Galentine’s sip and craft for $60 per person, which includes a complimentary glass of wine or an espresso martini, two mini-picture frames to craft, a selection of gems, decorative charms, and more, along with an instant camera with self-developing film, mini desserts, and a surprise raffle. Whether you go on your own or with a friend, the event is a great opportunity to connect with others and tap into your creativity.

Wednesday, Feb. 11, 7 to 9 p.m.

Murphy’s Bar

45-01 23rd Ave., Astoria

Instagram: @Glasscherryevents

Glasscherryevents.com

Paint and Sip

Join a paint and sip at Chateau Le Woof featuring guided painting hosted by Collette, along with a complimentary glass of champagne, cocktails and a great opportunity to connect with others while doing something fun and creative. Tickets for the event are $75 each and space is limited.

Friday, Feb 13, 6:30 p.m.

Chateau Le Woof

31-01 Vernon Blvd., LIC

Instagram: @chateaulewoof

The Love and Clay Soiree

Mostly Good Studios is hosting an art and dinner party featuring 3 hours of ceramic sculpting and painting, chef-prepared hors d’oeuvres, special cocktails and mocktails, and a dinner including scratch-made focaccia, pancetta pasta, and cheesecake for dessert. Tickets are $175 per person, and guests are welcome to come solo or with a partner for the special event.

Friday, Feb. 13, 6 to 9 p.m.

Mostly Good Studios

40-20 22nd St. LIC

917-745-0137

mostlygoodstudios.com

Instagram: @mostlygoodstudios