Housing lottery in progress for 14 units in Jamaica mixed-use building, rent starts at $2,722

Approximately two weeks remain for New York City residents to sign up for a housing lottery for 14 units in a 7-story mixed-use building at 183-03 Hillside Ave. in Jamaica.

The building has 46 total residential units, with 32 being at market rate. All 14 of those set aside in the housing lottery are intended for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600.

Four of the units set aside are studios, each accommodating no more than two people. The monthly rent for these units is $2,722. Each household’s residents must combine to earn $99,875-$168,480 a year.

The other ten apartments are one-bedroom units. Rent for one of these units is $2,823 a month. Up to three people can occupy one of these units, as long as they combine for an annual income ranging from $104,195-$189,540.

Each apartment at 183-03 Hillside Ave. has a dishwasher, energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, intercommunication devices and high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes. Pets are not allowed, with the exception of service animals. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the stove and heat.

Other amenities available to residents of the building include bike storage lockers, a shared laundry room, a gymnasium, a recreation room, an outdoor rooftop terrace, storage, security cameras and an elevator. Smoking is not allowed inside the building.

The property is within close proximity to the Jamaica-179th Street subway station, which provides service for the E and F trains, as well as bus stops for the Q1, Q2, Q3, Q17, Q36, Q43, Q76, Q77, Q82, n1, n6, n22, n24 and n26 lines. Additionally, P.S. 95Q The Eastwood School and I.S. 238 Susan B. Anthony Academy are located near the property.

Marin Architects designed this mixed-use building. It was developed by Piermont Properties.