Housing lottery closing soon for three units in Forest Hills, rent starts at $2,475

One week remains for eligible residents to sign up for a housing lottery for three units at 75-42 Grand Central Pkwy. in Forest Hills.

The 4-story residential building has eight total residences, with five being at market rate. All three housing units set aside are intended for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600.

Two of the apartments set aside are one-bedroom units, which can house up to three people. The monthly rent is $2,475. Residents of one of these households must combine to earn $94,458-$189,540 a year.

The other apartment in the housing lottery is a two-bedroom unit, which costs $2,750 a month in rent. Up to five people can live in this unit, as long as they combine for an annual income ranging from $109,200-$227,500.

Each unit is equipped with air-conditioning, a dishwasher and a patio or balcony. Pets are not allowed, but exceptions can be made for service animals. Tenants will be responsible for the electricity, including the stove, heat and hot water.

The Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike subway station, which provides service for the E and F trains, is within close proximity to the property. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q45, Q46, Q48, Q60, Q64, Q74, QM11, QM18 and QM65 lines. Other notable nearby features include the Queens District Attorney’s Office, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Gardens Rodelberg Park, P.S. 101Q The School in the Gardens and P.S. 196Q The Grand Central Parkway School.

T.F. Cusanelli and Filletti Architects designed the building and George Baharestani developed it.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 75-42 Grand Central Pkwy. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by March 5. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 75-42 Grand Central Parkway Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.