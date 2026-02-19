Housing lottery in progress for 16 units in Jamaica residential building, rent starts at $2,443

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

A housing lottery is currently running for 16 units in a 7-story residential building at 169-13 90th Ave. in Jamaica.

The building has 25 total housing units, 9 of which are market-rate. All 16 units set aside for the housing lottery are intended for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600.

Two of the units are studios, each of which can fit no more than two people. The monthly rent for the studios is $2,443. Residents of one of these units must combine to earn $91,029-$168,480 a year.

There are six one-bedroom units in the housing lottery. Rent is $2,482 a month. Up to three people can occupy one of these units, as long as they have a combined annual household income ranging from $94,698-$189,540.

The last eight apartments in the housing lottery are two-bedroom units. The rent for these units is $2,747 a month. As many as five people can live in one of these units, as long as they combine for an annual income of $101,486-$227,500.

Amenities available to residents include air-conditioning in the units, online payment options, an accessible entrance, an elevator and security cameras. The area around the property also has a pedestrian-friendly walk score. Pets are not allowed, except for service animals. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove, heat and hot water.

Multiple outlets of mass transportation are within close proximity to 169-13 90th Ave. This includes the 169th Street and Jamaica-179th Street subway stations, which provide service for the F train, the Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer Avenue subway station, which provides service for the E, J and Z trains, and bus stops for the Q1, Q3, Q4, Q5, Q6, Q8, Q17, Q20, Q30, Q31, Q41, Q42, Q43, Q54, Q56, Q65, Q75, Q76, Q83, Q84, Q85, Q89, Q110, Q111 and QM64 lines.

There are also several schools in the area, including P.S. 95Q The Eastwood School, Growing Up Green Charter School II Elementary School, the Mary Louis Academy, Queens Collegiate: A College Board School and Hillcrest High School.

Other notable nearby features include the Queens Public Library Central location, Captain Tilly Park, Detective Keith L. Williams Park, Major Mark Park and the Harvard Playground.

Angelo Ng and Anthony Ng Architects Studio designed the building and Om Shakti Temple developed it.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 169-13 90th Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by March 10. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 169-13 90th Street Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.