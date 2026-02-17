Man slashed in the neck during attack in Jamaica: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly slashed a man with a knife after an argument turned violent.

Police from the 103rd Precinct are searching for a knife-wielding suspect who allegedly slashed a man after an argument escalated into violence in Jamaica on the night of Sunday, Feb. 8.

Police say the 29-year-old victim was in front of a parking lot at 146-49 101st Ave., across from the Norelli-Hargreaves Memorial Triangle, just off Liberty Avenue at around 9:10 p.m., when a stranger approached him and the two men engaged in a verbal dispute. The suspect suddenly pulled out a knife and slashed the victim across the neck before running off in an unknown direction.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the wounded man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released an image of the suspect and described him as having a light complexion. He is approximately 30 years old and has a medium build. He is around 5 feet and 8 inches tall with a brown beard and brown hair.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Feb. 15, the 103rd Precinct has reported 77 felony assaults so far in 2026, a dozen fewer than the 89 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 13.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report.