Permits filed for mixed-use building with 14 residences in Flushing

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 5-story mixed-use building with 14 housing units at 133-15 41st Rd. in Flushing.

The proposed building would be 52 feet tall with 13,643 square feet of residential space. While community facility space would be included, the square footage is not yet known. The 14 apartments will most likely be condos, based on the average unit scope of 974 square feet.

In addition to the residential units and community facility space, the property would also feature a rear yard measuring 20 feet in length. The Flushing Main Street Long Island Rail Road station is within close proximity to the property. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q13, Q15, Q17, Q20, Q25, Q26, Q27, Q44+, Q58, Q61, Q65, Q90, Q98, n20G and n20X lines. Other notable nearby features include the Queens Public Library Flushing location, the Tangram Mall, the Shops at Skyview, the James A. Bland Playground, P.S. 244Q The Active Learning Elementary School and St. Michael’s Catholic Academy.

The building applications were submitted by Zuning Lin. The listed architect of record is Alan Yang Architecture DPC.

Demolition permits were filed in January 2026 to take down the residential structure at 133-15 41st Rd. There has not yet been an estimated date provided for when construction is expected to finish.